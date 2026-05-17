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MLB Legend Chipper Jones Was Right About Current Atlanta Braves Star

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 12: Manager Chipper Jones looks on ahead of the 2025 All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves played the second game of their series with the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park.

After winning Friday’s game, the Braves lost 3-2.

That said, Drake Baldwin had another strong performance.

He went 2-3 with one home run, two RBI’s and one walk.

Chipper Jones Was Right About Braves Star

GettyChipper Jones #10 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during a game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on September 19, 2012 in Miami, Florida.

Before the season, Braves legend (and Baseball Hall of Famer) Chipper Jones spoke about Baldwin in an interview with 680 The Fan.

Jones: “I think he’s gonna come in and make the statement this year… He’s shown in Spring Training that he’s not far from becoming the best catcher in baseball… He’s ready to take the next step.”

So far, Jones looks spot on in his comments.

Baldwin is batting .304 with 56 hits, 13 home runs, 36 RBI’s, 39 runs and one stolen base in 46 games.

The 25-year-old is already coming off a season where he won the National League Rookie of The Year Award.

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves runs to first base after hitting a single in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Social Media Buzzing Over Baldwin

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after taking a walk to first base in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about Baldwin:

Mark Bowman: “I don’t want to sound repetitive, but Drake Baldwin has homered against a Red Sox lefty in the first inning. Seven of his 13 HRs have come against lefties”

Reggie Chatman Jr.: “Drake Baldwin might be the best on Earth”

@CJNitkowski: “With that HR in his 651st career PA Drake Baldwin ties David Justice for most left on left HRs in their first 651 PAs as a Brave. (I searched this for 650 PA and then he went and homered in his first AB)”

Grant McAuley: “#Braves Drake Baldwin in 2026: Leads all MLB catchers with 13 HR. Leads MLB with 8 first inning HR. Perhaps most impressive, he also leads all LHH with 7 HR vs. LHP.”

Braves Right Now

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a solo homer in the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Baldwin has helped the Braves get off to an incredible start to the 2026 season.

They are at the top of the National League East with a 31-15 record in 46 games.

Following Sunday’s series finale with the Red Sox, the Braves will head to Miami to face the Marlins on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB Legend Chipper Jones Was Right About Current Atlanta Braves Star

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