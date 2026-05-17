MLB Legend Chipper Jones Was Right About Current Atlanta Braves Star

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves played the second game of their series with the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park.

After winning Friday’s game, the Braves lost 3-2.

That said, Drake Baldwin had another strong performance.

He went 2-3 with one home run, two RBI’s and one walk.

Chipper Jones Was Right About Braves Star

Before the season, Braves legend (and Baseball Hall of Famer) Chipper Jones spoke about Baldwin in an interview with 680 The Fan.

Jones: “I think he’s gonna come in and make the statement this year… He’s shown in Spring Training that he’s not far from becoming the best catcher in baseball… He’s ready to take the next step.”

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So far, Jones looks spot on in his comments.

Baldwin is batting .304 with 56 hits, 13 home runs, 36 RBI’s, 39 runs and one stolen base in 46 games.

The 25-year-old is already coming off a season where he won the National League Rookie of The Year Award.

Social Media Buzzing Over Baldwin

Here’s what people were saying about Baldwin:

Mark Bowman: “I don’t want to sound repetitive, but Drake Baldwin has homered against a Red Sox lefty in the first inning. Seven of his 13 HRs have come against lefties”

Reggie Chatman Jr.: “Drake Baldwin might be the best on Earth”

@CJNitkowski: “With that HR in his 651st career PA Drake Baldwin ties David Justice for most left on left HRs in their first 651 PAs as a Brave. (I searched this for 650 PA and then he went and homered in his first AB)”

Grant McAuley: “#Braves Drake Baldwin in 2026: Leads all MLB catchers with 13 HR. Leads MLB with 8 first inning HR. Perhaps most impressive, he also leads all LHH with 7 HR vs. LHP.”

Braves Right Now

Baldwin has helped the Braves get off to an incredible start to the 2026 season.

They are at the top of the National League East with a 31-15 record in 46 games.

Following Sunday’s series finale with the Red Sox, the Braves will head to Miami to face the Marlins on Monday.