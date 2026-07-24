MLB World React to Ronald Acuña Jr. Incident in Minor League Game

Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is currently on a minor league rehab stint with the Gwinnett Stripers after he injured his hamstring about a month ago.

It’s unclear when Acuña Jr. will return to the Majors squad, as he’s only played a handful of games in the minors, but with a player of Ronald Acuña Jr.’s caliber, he doesn’t need to stay in the minors longer than needed.

However, on Thursday evening, the Braves’ AAA affiliate was taking on the Iowa Cubs, and Ronald Acuña Jr. appeared to tweak something in his leg after one of his at-bats.

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Ronald Acuña Jr. Tweaks Leg in Minor League Game

Here are some of the reactions from the minor league game that Ronald Acuña Jr. played in, as well as what exactly happened.

@milb_central wrote (on July 23): “Ronald Acuna Jr. was limping back to the dugout after striking out swinging in one of his at-bats tonight”

“Ronald Acuña Jr. is fine. His cleat caught in the dirt during that fourth inning strikeout last night, causing his foot to turn awkwardly. He walked it off and was fine by the time he got to the dugout.”

@DanClarkSports wrote : “Ronald Acuña Jr. limped back to the dugout last night, while on rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. Acuña Jr. has missed 355 of 912 games (39%) between 2021-2026. Let’s hope it isn’t anything serious and he’s back with the Braves as planned tonight.”

Ronald Acuña Jr. won’t be back with the Braves for their first game against the Baltimore Orioles , but the point remains the same: Ronald Acuña Jr. has missed a lot of games in recent seasons.

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Ronald Acuña Jr. with the Braves This Season

Ronald Acuña Jr. has been limited to just 53 games this season due to a couple of different injuries.

Across 195 at-bats, he’s batting .251 with seven home runs, 49 hits, 31 runs, and 22 RBI. Those numbers are good for an OPS+ of 119.

Acuña Jr’s absense from the Braves batting order was definitely felt throughout the month of June, but it seems like Atlanta’s offense has turned a corner once again after a month-long lull.

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