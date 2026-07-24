Atlanta Braves Announce Sean Murphy Roster Decision Before Orioles Series

The Atlanta Braves are fresh off a series win against the San Diego Padres, where they won three out of four games. Atlanta now has a 4.5-game lead in the NL East and is set to take on the Baltimore Orioles (on the road) in a three-game weekend series.

Before the Orioles series, the Braves announced a roster decision on catcher Sean Murphy, who has been absent from the Braves’ batting order since early May, dealing with a broken finger.

Sean Murphy has dealt with a plethora of injuries over the last two seasons, but the hope is that he can return for the final month/month and a half and aid in the Braves’ need for catching depth.

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Sean Murphy Headed to Triple-A for Rehab Stint

Early Friday morning, Sean Murphy popped up on MLB’s transactions tracker.

MLB.com wrote (on July 24):

“Atlanta Braves sent C Sean Murphy on a rehab assignment to Gwinnett Stripers.”

One can assume he will likely be in the Stripers batting order, along with Ronald Acuña Jr. on Friday evening.

As for what this means for Atlanta, it’s a welcome sign that his return to the order (barring any setbacks) is on the Horizon.

The Braves X account wrote:

“C Sean Murphy tonight begins a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett.”

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Sean Murphy with the Braves

The Atlanta Braves have needed a little more out of Sean Murphy this season.

He began the season on the IL with a hip issue and appeared in just four games before landing on the IL again.

In those four games (14 at-bats) this season, he recorded just one hit (0.71 average), and struck out six times.

He signed a lucrative six-year, $73 million deal to stay in Atlanta before the 2023 season. That contract had very early returns when he was named an All-Star in 2023, and even a little bit last season (16 HRs in 94 games), but he’s failed to appear in 100 games for each of the last three seasons, and he has a lot of work to do if he wants to finish this season with a batting average of over .200.

However, it is a welcome sign that he could be returning soon, as that should alleviate some pressure off Drake Baldwin.

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