MLB World Reacts to Ronald Acuña Jr. Moment in Braves-Reds Game

After a slow start to the 2026 MLB season, Ronald Acuña Jr. is starting to heat up in a big way.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a huge home run (Grand Slam) in the series finale against the Boston Red Sox earlier this week, and he’s now on a little home run streak.

On Sunday afternoon, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a leadoff home run for the Braves, which is his second consecutive game doing so. He’s homered in four straight games, including two long balls in Saturday evening’s win over the Cincinnati Reds. The Braves are going for the series sweep against the Reds on Sunday. Atlanta is the first team in MLB to win 40 games.

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Social Reactions to Ronald Acuña Jr.’s Leadoff Home Run in Braves-Reds Game

As Ronald Acuña Jr. continues to get hotter and hotter, he’s evening out his ‘lackluster’ (for his standards) stats to start the 2026 season.

Here are some social media reactions after Ronny hit a leadoff home run on Sunday afternoon:

@UnderdogMLB: “Ronald Acuña Jr. leadoff bomb Acuña Jr. last 4 games: 5 HR, 8 RBI, 4 SB”

@AlisonWSB: “Ronald Acuna Jr. last five hits all homers. He’s on an insane tear right now. It’s his 7th home run this year.”

@CharlieG__: “Sometimes you’ve just got to tip your cap. These are some pretty perfect swings from Ronald Acuña Jr. Few guys in MLB can reach the level he’s at right now (the Reds also saw one of them a few days ago in Juan Soto).”

@JustBB_Media: “Ronald Acuña Jr. in his last 4 games: 1-for-3 | HR | 4 RBI | 2 BB | 2 SB, 1-for-3 | HR | RBI | 2 BB, 2-for-4 | 2 HR | 2 RBI | BB | 2 SB, 1-for-1 | HR | RBI (through 1 AB)”

That’s a lot of home runs, walks, and stolen bases for the former NL MVP, Ronald Acuña Jr. in a four-game span.

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Ronald Acuña Jr. with the Braves this Season…

In 46 games played now, Ronald Acuña Jr. has seven home runs, 20 RBI, 31 walks, 42 hits, and 27 runs scored.

He got off to a bit of a slow start, but a torrid stretch like this can absolutely change a season around in terms of the overall stats.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is a 5X MLB All-Star and won the NL MVP in 2023 after hitting 41 home runs and stealing 73 bases. He’s battled some injuries in the past few seasons, but when right, Acuña Jr. is one of the best hitters in MLB.

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