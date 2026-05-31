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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Roster Move Before Phillies Series Finale

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Dodgers pitcher Jack Dreyer delivers to the plate before heading to the injured list.
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Pitcher Jack Dreyer of theDodgers is the latest injured list casualty for the Los Angeles bullpen.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game weekend series, and the rubber match is set for Sunday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. EST.

Philadelphia was able to capture a come-from-behind victory on Saturday night thanks to a two-run home run by Edmundo Sosa. Before the series finale against the Phillies, Los Angeles announced a notable roster move regarding its pitching staff.

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Roster Move Before Phillies Game

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 04: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers congratulates Jack Dreyer #86 after defeating the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on May 04, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

According to the Dodgers X account, they are activating southpaw reliever Jack Dreyer from the Injured List:

“The Dodgers activated LHP Jack Dreyer from the injured list and optioned RHP Paul Gervase.”

@LADodgersMuse wrote: 
“The Dodgers activated LHP Jack Dreyer from the injured list and optioned RHP Paul Gervase.”
Jack Dreyer has been a prominent lefty reliever for the Dodgers for the last couple of seasons, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Dave Roberts throw him in a leverage spot as soon as possible.
As for Paul Gervase being optioned, he has pitched five innings with the Dodgers this season and surrendered just one earned run in that span. Gervase has been serving as the ‘extra pitcher’ on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster for when one of their regulars goes down with injury. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him recalled shortly if Los Angeles endures other pitcher injuries.
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Jack Dreyer’s MLB Career

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: Harrison Bader #9 of the San Francisco Giants reacts as he is tagged by Jack Dreyer #86 of the Los Angeles Dodgers for an out in front of Freddie Freeman #5, during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Jack Dreyer has pitched parts of two MLB seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Over 21.2 innings this season, Dreyer has an ERA of 2.08 with 24 strikeouts and an ERA+ of 195.

2025 was a stellar season for Dreyer, and he emerged as one of the best Dodgers relievers in his rookie season.

He’s pitched just 98 innings in his MLB career, and Dreyer has posted an ERA of 2.76 with 98 strikeouts in that span. His career FIP is 2.73, which indicates his ERA is exactly what it should be.

As for how the Dodgers are playing right now, their 6-game winning streak was snapped against the Phillies on Saturday, but Los Angeles has still won 13 of its last 16 MLB games.

Los Angeles holds a 4.5-game lead in the NL West over the San Diego Padres.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Roster Move Before Phillies Series Finale

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