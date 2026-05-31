Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Roster Move Before Phillies Series Finale

The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game weekend series, and the rubber match is set for Sunday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. EST.

Philadelphia was able to capture a come-from-behind victory on Saturday night thanks to a two-run home run by Edmundo Sosa. Before the series finale against the Phillies, Los Angeles announced a notable roster move regarding its pitching staff.

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Roster Move Before Phillies Game

According to the Dodgers X account, they are activating southpaw reliever Jack Dreyer from the Injured List:

“The Dodgers activated LHP Jack Dreyer from the injured list and optioned RHP Paul Gervase.”

“The Dodgers activated LHP Jack Dreyer from the injured list and optioned RHP Paul Gervase.”

Jack Dreyer has been a prominent lefty reliever for the Dodgers for the last couple of seasons, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Dave Roberts throw him in a leverage spot as soon as possible.

As for Paul Gervase being optioned, he has pitched five innings with the Dodgers this season and surrendered just one earned run in that span. Gervase has been serving as the ‘extra pitcher’ on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster for when one of their regulars goes down with injury. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him recalled shortly if Los Angeles endures other pitcher injuries.

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Jack Dreyer’s MLB Career

Jack Dreyer has pitched parts of two MLB seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Over 21.2 innings this season, Dreyer has an ERA of 2.08 with 24 strikeouts and an ERA+ of 195.

2025 was a stellar season for Dreyer, and he emerged as one of the best Dodgers relievers in his rookie season.

He’s pitched just 98 innings in his MLB career, and Dreyer has posted an ERA of 2.76 with 98 strikeouts in that span. His career FIP is 2.73, which indicates his ERA is exactly what it should be.

As for how the Dodgers are playing right now, their 6-game winning streak was snapped against the Phillies on Saturday, but Los Angeles has still won 13 of its last 16 MLB games.

Los Angeles holds a 4.5-game lead in the NL West over the San Diego Padres.

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