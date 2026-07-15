Atlanta Braves Announce Decision On Former 1st-Round Pick Before Rangers Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will be back in action when they host the Texas Rangers at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a series where they lost two out of three games to the Cardinals (in St. Louis) before the All-Star break.

Braves Announce Decision On Former 1st-Round Pick

Ahead of Friday’s series with the Rangers, the Braves announced their starting pitchers.

Lindsay Crosby of Braves Today wrote: “OFFICIAL: Braves are giving Owen Murphy a start this weekend vs the Texas Rangers: LH Chris Sale (9-6, 2.20) RH Owen Murphy (0-1, 2.25) RH Grant Holmes (5-4, 3.61)”

Murphy was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

Social Media Reacts To Murphy News

Here’s what people were saying about Murphy’s first start:

@mattfreeman05_: “Former Notre Dame signee Owen Murphy set to make his first MLB start.”

@BaseballCarl1: “Owen Murphy is going to be the story of the Braves second half you heard it here first”

@NoogaBaseball: “If anyone is surprised to see that Owen Murphy is slated to start Saturday for the Braves, you shouldn’t be and you should have looked at his pitch metrics.”

@ChoppinBravos: “Owen Murphy earned the chance to start can’t wait to watch!”

@weaver_cards: “Owen Murphy making his first big league start! Go get em, Owen!”

@LethalPlatypus1: “Saturday! Owen Murphy night! So hyped for him! Must see tv.”

@SleeperBraves: “I like seeing Murphy with an opportunity to start right out of the gate”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 55-40 record in 95 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 27-18 in 45 games at home).

After the Rangers, the Braves will host the San Diego Padres.