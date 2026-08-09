Atlanta Braves Announce Sean Murphy Decision Before Yankees Series Finale

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Yankees in New York.

They are looking to avoid a three-game sweep.

The Braves most recently lost Saturday’s game by a score of 5-4.

Sean Murphy was not in the lineup for Saturday’s loss.

UPDATE: The Braves won 2-1.

Murphy did not play.

Braves Announce Sean Murphy Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “ATL Braves Lineup 08/09 1. Drake Baldwin C 2. Ronald Acuna Jr. RF 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Michael Harris II CF 5. Ozzie Albies 2B 6. Dominic Smith DH 7. Mike Yastrzemski LF 8. Austin Riley 3B 9. Jim Jarvis SS”

Murphy remains out of the starting lineup on Sunday.

The 31-year-old is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Braves.

He recently returned from injury.

Right now, Murphy is batting .091 with two hits and one run in six games this season.

In 2023, he made the MLB All-Star Game (with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Murphy Being Out Of Lineup

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@ChoppinBravos: “Drake Baldwin has already missed a month with a fatigue injury. If he goes down again his season is likely done. I think he’s had one day off since returning and still PH. He is also in a slump. It feels like a prime time to start letting him rest while also trying to get Murphys bat going.”

@WilliesWater: “Would love for them to give Murphy a few games in a row and let Baldwin stay at DH”

@badamsufl: “As someone who prefers Murphy catching. I like pairing Drake up with Holmes after what they combined for in his last start. Hope they found something and he can pitch like that again.”

@Tfreema94181255: “You need to play Murphy . He needs to get his timing back. But he is worth is weight in gold behind the plate.”