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Atlanta Braves Announce Sean Murphy Decision Before Yankees Series Finale

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 10: Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves fields and throws to first during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 10, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Yankees in New York.

They are looking to avoid a three-game sweep.

The Braves most recently lost Saturday’s game by a score of 5-4.

Sean Murphy was not in the lineup for Saturday’s loss.

UPDATE: The Braves won 2-1.

Murphy did not play.

Braves Announce Sean Murphy Decision

GettySean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves breaks his bat as he fouls off a ball in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “ATL Braves Lineup 08/09 1. Drake Baldwin C 2. Ronald Acuna Jr. RF 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Michael Harris II CF 5. Ozzie Albies 2B 6. Dominic Smith DH 7. Mike Yastrzemski LF 8. Austin Riley 3B 9. Jim Jarvis SS”

Murphy remains out of the starting lineup on Sunday.

The 31-year-old is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Braves.

He recently returned from injury.

Right now, Murphy is batting .091 with two hits and one run in six games this season.

In 2023, he made the MLB All-Star Game (with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Murphy Being Out Of Lineup

GettySean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves rounds the bases after a two-run home run in the fourth inning against Kyle Hendricks of the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@ChoppinBravos: “Drake Baldwin has already missed a month with a fatigue injury. If he goes down again his season is likely done. I think he’s had one day off since returning and still PH. He is also in a slump. It feels like a prime time to start letting him rest while also trying to get Murphys bat going.”

@WilliesWater: “Would love for them to give Murphy a few games in a row and let Baldwin stay at DH”

GettySean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates hitting a solo home run in the seventh during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 8, 2024 in Washington, DC.

@badamsufl: “As someone who prefers Murphy catching. I like pairing Drake up with Holmes after what they combined for in his last start. Hope they found something and he can pitch like that again.”

@Tfreema94181255: “You need to play Murphy . He needs to get his timing back. But he is worth is weight in gold behind the plate.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Sean Murphy Decision Before Yankees Series Finale

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