Atlanta Braves Pitcher Makes Heartfelt Post Ahead Of First Career MLB Start

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will host the Texas Rangers at Truist Park in Georgia.

They have been off since Sunday’s game due to the All-Star break.

Ahead of their series with the Rangers, the Braves announced that Owen Murphy will make his first career start.

@SleeperBraves wrote: “Braves probable pitchers vs the Rangers this weekend Friday – Chris Sale Saturday – Owen Murphy Sunday – Grant Holmes I like seeing Murphy with an opportunity to start right out of the gate”

Atlanta Braves Pitcher Makes Heartfelt Post

Ahead of the series, Murphy made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “July 6th, 2026 The day my childhood dreams came true. So thankful for my family and all those who have supported me throughout this journey! 🪓”

There were over 2,300 likes on the post in less than 24 hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

AJ Smith-Shawver: “Congrats my guy!”

@nicnovak24: “Keep killing it brotha! So excited to keep watching your journey”

@maxtonpolad: “Never a doubt. You deserve all of this”

@marco.ruiz17: “It was only a matter of time ! Congrats Bro 🙌🏼”

Looking At Murphy

Murphy was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Braves.

He has appeared in two games, going 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA.

Fans are very excited to see his first start in Atlanta.

@milb_central wrote (on July 6): “The Atlanta Braves are calling up Owen Murphy to the majors. AAA stats: 3.88 ERA | 60.1 IP | 65 SO | .207 AVG”

Looking At The Braves

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 55-40 record in 95 games.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 5-5 (and they are 27-18 in 45 games at home).

Currently, they are 2.0 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies.