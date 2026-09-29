NL East Manager Makes Bold Prediction on Braves-Phillies Wild-Card Series

The MLB playoffs start today, with the wild-card series taking place within each league, beginning with one of the more interesting ones, kicking everything off.

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will begin a three-game series, with Atlanta holding home-field advantage. The two National League East rivals make up an intriguing series, with the teams knowing each other very well.

Ace Chris Sale will be going for the Braves in Game 1, looking to make a statement early in the series. For Philadelphia, left-hander Jesus Luzardo will be opening the game, coming off injury.

Each team wants to grab Game 1 to start the series well, but only one can take home the victory.

NL East Manager Makes Braves-Phillies Series Prediction

Ahead of the series, Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough made his pick for the matchup. After playing both the Braves and Phillies, McCullough weighed in on who he thinks will win.

McCullough said that all the pressure is on the Braves entering this matchup.

“Going into this with the expectation that they are the ones that are supposed to win this series. I think that them getting back to the postseason, so I think it will be what happens after Chris Sale. I think everyone would love to sign up and have Chris Sale go pitch in Game 1. But in a short series, I mean, I think it evens the playing field, and Philly has so many guys on that roster who have been there, done that, and they had to really hang in there to get in. So I think they will come into this series very loose and with almost in some ways, nothing to lose…anything can happen in a three-game series…But I think the Braves at home with Chris Sale going, have a slight advantage,” McCullough said.

Can Braves Knock Out Philadelphia?

Over the course of the regular season, the Braves went 9-4 against the Phillies. And while this should bode well for the playoffs against Philadelphia, everything has been wiped clean here.

Both teams enter the series 0-0, with each looking to advance to the NLDS. Atlanta may be the favorites to win, but against a veteran team like the Phillies, it won’t be easy.

Having home-field advantage should give the Braves an edge, but the Phillies have been in the playoffs many times over the years. Atlanta is going to have to bring their A-game in the series, and they can’t overlook Philadelphia whatsoever.

The Phillies have a strong pitching staff that can keep them in this series, and the Braves will have to counter this. Both teams have worked hard to get to this point, and the rivalry between them should continue to grow with this postseason matchup.

Atlanta is favored, but nobody should be sleeping on the Phillies to pull off the upset.