Atlanta Braves Make Official Roster Move on 15-Year MLB Veteran During Padres Series

The Atlanta Braves are looking to win their three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on Wednesday night.

Atlanta won the first game of the series 3-2 on Monday. San Diego won the second game 8-3 on Tuesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s series finale, which is set to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT, the Braves announced a roster move involving a 15-year MLB veteran.

Atlanta Braves Make Official Roster Move on 15-Year MLB Veteran Martín Pérez

Via the Atlanta Braves on X: “The #Braves today reinstated LHP Martín Pérez from the injured list and optioned RHP JR Ritchie to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Pérez will start the game tonight, according to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman.

Pérez, 35, signed a minor-league deal with the Braves this past offseason. The Braves selected his contract in late March. After he made three appearances with Atlanta, the Braves designated him for assignment.

After being DFA’d and clearing waivers, Pérez elected free agency and re-signed with the Braves. Within days, he was back on Atlanta’s 26-man roster.

The Braves placed Pérez on the 15-day injured list with a left forearm contusion on July 6. Wednesday’s start will be his first appearance since suffering his injury.

Pérez has had a strong season with Atlanta, posting a 3.54 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 62 strikeouts over 81 1/3 innings.

More About Atlanta Braves’ Martin Pérez

Pérez has 15 years of MLB experience.

The southpaw made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2012. He pitched for Texas through the 2018 season.

Pérez pitched for the Minnesota Twins in 2019. He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

After his stint with Boston, Pérez rejoined the Rangers, pitching for the club for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He made the American League All-Star Team in 2022 and won the World Series in 2023.

The left-hander spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres. He then pitched for the Chicago White Sox in 2025.

Pérez has a career 4.37 ERA in 1,713 MLB innings.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Braves have won six of their last 10 games.

Atlanta is in first place in the National League East with a three-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves have a 58-42 record, which is the third-best in the National League.