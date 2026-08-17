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Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Is Still An MLB Free Agent Nearly 2 Weeks After Release

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 and Marcell Ozuna #20 of the Atlanta Braves react after their 5-3 win over the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on September 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves beat the Arizona Diamondbacks (at Truist Park) by a score of 5-3.

With the win, they avoided getting swept.

Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Is Still An MLB Free Agent

GettyMarcell Ozuna #24 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after reaching on an infield single scoring a run in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 28, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Earlier this month, news came out that the Pittsburgh Pirates had released three-time MLB All-Star Marcell Ozuna.

He had been in the middle of his first year with the Pirates.

The 35-year-old was batting .203 with 51 hits, eight home runs, 29 RBIs and 22 runs in 70 games.

MLB.com wrote (on August 6): “Pittsburgh Pirates released DH Marcell Ozuna.”

GettyMarcell Ozuna #24 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after hitting an RBI double in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on May 2, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Nearly two weeks after his release, Ozuna still remains a free agent (as of August 17) who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

While he is far from his prime, he is still worthy of being considered for a contending team’s bench.

Last season, Ozuna hit 21 home runs and 68 RBIs for the Braves.

Looking At Ozuna

GettyMarcell Ozuna #24 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ozuna spent the first five years of his career with the Miami Marlins (and made two All-Star Games in that span).

He then had a two-year stint with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Following St. Louis, Ozuna played six seasons for the Braves where he made another All-Star Game.

Over the offseason, he had signed a deal with the Pirates.

GettyMarcell Ozuna #20 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the 94th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Globe Life Field on July 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

It will be interesting to see if a team picks him up before the end of the season.

The 2026 MLB playoffs begin on September 29.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 74-50 record in 124 games.

They will visit the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

Looking At The Pirates Right Now

The Pirates are currently the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 61-65 record in 126 games.

They will host the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Is Still An MLB Free Agent Nearly 2 Weeks After Release

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