The Atlanta Braves kick off their series against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. Atlanta will be looking to bounce back during it following their 7-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

The Braves are making some changes to their lineup against the Nationals following their loss to the Giants. This includes a notable change with Ozzie Albies.

Atlanta Braves Announce Interesting Ozzie Albies News vs. Nationals

The Braves have announced their batting order for their game against the Nationals. Albies will be batting sixth once again for the Braves, but he will have a new role for the matchup. This is because he will be Atlanta’s DH against the Nationals after playing second base for them in their last game.

With Albies being Atlanta’s DH against the Nationals, Drake Baldwin will be switching to catcher for the Braves.

Here is Atlanta’s full batting order for their series opener against the Nationals.

D. Baldwin C

R. Acuna Jr. RF

M. Olson 1B

M. Harris II CF

M. Dubón 2B

O. Albies DH

A. Riley 3B

B. Hicklen LF

H. Kim SS

Albies Looking to Keep Hitting Streak Alive for Braves

Albies is entering Tuesday’s game against the Nationals on a two-game hitting streak. With this, he will be looking to keep it going for Atlanta against Washington from here.

Albies also has hits in eight out of his last nine games for Atlanta. With this, the star infielder has been hitting well as of late, and it will be intriguing to see if this switch to DH helps him maintain it from here.