Atlanta Braves Announce Ozzie Albies Change Before D-Backs Game

The Atlanta Braves kicked off their three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday with a 2-0 loss. With that, the Braves will be looking to get things back on track during the second game of their three-game series against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

After their tough loss to the Diamondbacks, the Braves are making some changes to their lineup for their Saturday game. One notable change involves Braves star second baseman Ozzie Albies.

Ozzie Albies Batting Fourth for Braves on Saturday

The Braves have revealed their batting order for their Saturday game against the Diamondbacks, and Albies is one of the players who will be hitting in a different spot than he did in the last game.

After batting fifth for the Braves on Friday, Albies will now be moving up to the fourth spot in their batting order for their Saturday game against the Diamondbacks. This comes after Michael Harris II was in the cleanup spot on Friday, who will now be batting fifth on Saturday.

Here is the Braves’ full batting order for their Saturday game against the Diamondbacks.

RF Ronald Acuna Jr.

DH Drake Baldin

1B Matt Olson

2B Ozzie Albies

CF Michael Harris II

SS Mauricio Dubon

LF Lane Thomas

3B Austin Riley

C Sean Murphy

Grant Holmes will also be the Braves’ starting pitcher for the contest.

Looking at Albies’ 2026 Season With the Braves So Far

Albies has been one of the Braves’ most important hitters yet again this season. In 122 games this campaign with Atlanta, he has recorded 20 home runs, 22 doubles, 64 RBI, and a .254 batting average. He was also named to the All-Star Game for the fourth time in his 10-year MLB career.

However, Albies is entering this matchup a bit cold. This is because he has gone 0-for-7 in his last two games. Now, he will be looking to heat back up after being moved to the fourth spot in Atlanta’s lineup. It will be interesting to see if he can do just that from here.