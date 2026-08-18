Atlanta Braves Announce Ozzie Albies Decision During Twins Series

The Atlanta Braves suffered a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins in their series opener on Monday. Now, they will be looking to bounce back by picking up a victory against the Twins in their second game of the series.

The Braves are shaking up their lineup a bit for their upcoming game against Minnesota. This includes a change regarding star second baseman Ozzie Albies.

Braves’ Ozzie Albies Batting Fifth vs. the Twins

Albies will be hitting a new spot for the Braves against the Twins, as he is batting fifth. This comes after he batted sixth for Atlanta against Minnesota on Monday.

Albies will be taking the fifth spot from Mauricio Dubon, who will now be batting eighth against Minnesota. This comes after Dubon went hitless in each of his last two games for Atlanta.

Here is the Braves’ full batting order for their matchup against the Twins.

Drake Baldwin DH

Ronald Acuna Jr. RF

Matt Olson 1B

Michael Harris II CF

Ozzie Albies 2B

Mike Yastrzemski LF

Austin Riley 3B

Mauricio Dubon SS

Sean Murphy C

Tyler Mahle will be the Braves’ starting pitcher against the Twins on Tuesday.

Albies Moving Up in the Braves’ Lineup After Breaking Hitless Streak

Albies moving up to the fifth spot in the Braves’ lineup comes after he snapped a four-game hitless streak in Atlanta’s most recent game against Minnesota. Now, the 29-year-old second baseman will be looking to build off this from here.

Despite a recent cold streak, Albies has been having a solid 2026 season for Atlanta. In 125 games for the Braves so far this season, he has recorded 2o home runs, 64 RBI, and a .251 batting average. This is after he posted 16 home runs, 74 RBI, and a .240 batting average in 157 games for Atlanta in 2025.

Braves Still In Good Shape Despite Recent Struggles

The Braves have been cooling off as of late, as they have lost three out of their last four games. Although this is the case, they still have a 74-51 record and a 6.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the NL East.

With this, the Braves are certainly in good shape right now. It will be interesting to see if they can pick up a win against the Twins from here.