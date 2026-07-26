Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Post During Orioles Series

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves continued their series with the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.

They lost by a score of 3-2.

The two teams will now head into Sunday’s finale tied up at 1-1.

Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Post

During their series with the Orioles, Grant Holmes made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Just want to wish my beautiful wife a happy birthday! So thankful to live this life with you. I love you and hope you have the best day ❤️🤟🏻”

His wife wrote in the comments: “The 3rd pic is a wonderful choice 😂😂 I love you Grant, I’m SO freaking lucky to have you 🥹 thank you for already making today such a happy day, I can’t wait for the rest of it + after the game with you 🥰💙”

Looking At Holmes

Holmes was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, he did not make his MLB debut until the 2024 season.

The 30-year-old has spent all three seasons of his career with the Braves.

Holmes has become a very valuable player to the Braves.

Right now, he is 6-4 with a 3.79 ERA in 20 games (19 starts).

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 61-43 record in 104 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 29-23 in 52 games on the road).

Following Sunday’s game with the Orioles, the Braves will remain on the road to visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Monday.

The Braves have been unable to return to the World Series since they won the title in 2021.

That said, they have looked like a contender through the majority of the 2026 season.