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Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Post During Orioles Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 15: Grant Holmes #66 of the Atlanta Braves reacts during the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on June 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves continued their series with the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.

They lost by a score of 3-2.

The two teams will now head into Sunday’s finale tied up at 1-1.

Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyGrant Holmes #66 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 24, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

During their series with the Orioles, Grant Holmes made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Just want to wish my beautiful wife a happy birthday! So thankful to live this life with you. I love you and hope you have the best day ❤️🤟🏻”

His wife wrote in the comments: “The 3rd pic is a wonderful choice 😂😂 I love you Grant, I’m SO freaking lucky to have you 🥹 thank you for already making today such a happy day, I can’t wait for the rest of it + after the game with you 🥰💙”

Looking At Holmes

GettyGrant Holmes #66 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Truist Park on May 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Holmes was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, he did not make his MLB debut until the 2024 season.

The 30-year-old has spent all three seasons of his career with the Braves.

GettyGrant Holmes #66 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Holmes has become a very valuable player to the Braves.

Right now, he is 6-4 with a 3.79 ERA in 20 games (19 starts).

Braves Right Now

GettyMatt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammate Jim Jarvis #74 after hitting a three-run home run in the tenth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 24, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 61-43 record in 104 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 29-23 in 52 games on the road).

Following Sunday’s game with the Orioles, the Braves will remain on the road to visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Monday.

GettyGrant Holmes #66 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the New York Mets in the first inning at Truist Park on July 3, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The Braves have been unable to return to the World Series since they won the title in 2021.

That said, they have looked like a contender through the majority of the 2026 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Post During Orioles Series

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