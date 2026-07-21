Atlanta Braves Predicted To Land Valuable Starter Before MLB Trade Deadline

The Atlanta Braves are approaching the MLB trade deadline, and they could be gearing up to make a massive move.

The Braves, along with a handful of other organizations, are in dire need of a reliable starter.

This is where Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels comes in.

Braves Predicted To Acquire Detmers Before Trade Deadline

According to Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, Atlanta is likely to “raid the Angels” for 27-year-old Detmers.

But as Rymer noted, “If the Angels are going to trade Detmers, they should aim for nothing less than a king’s ransom. And with only MLB’s No. 16 farm system at their disposal, the Atlanta Braves might not have the goods to pay a ransom like that.”

Having said that, the Braves need to bolster their rotation. Taking a risk to acquire Detmers shouldn’t be ruled out just yet.

He is now playing in his sixth year of Major League Baseball.

Detmers has enough experience to be considered a veteran, but he’s still on the younger side.

His entire career has been spent with Los Angeles. He owns a career 4.64 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP.

So far this season, he owns a 4.16 ERA and 130 strikeouts across 114.2 innings of work through 20 starts.

If Atlanta were to make a splash on this southpaw, Rymer suggests the Braves offer Eric Hartman and Cam Caminiti.

Hartman, 20, and Caminiti, 19, are the Braves’ top two prospects this year. This could be enticing for the Angels.

Now, this move would come with risks for both organizations.

However, postseason contention is rarely reached without taking risks.

Looking at Where the Braves Stand Right Now

In the National League East standings, Atlanta comes in at No. 1. They are riding a 58-41 overall record.

The Braves are trailed by the Philadelphia Phillies (56-45), the Miami Marlins (52-49), the Washington Nationals (51-50) and the New York Mets (42-59).

Among the big leagues, Atlanta is in third place, a few games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-38) and the Milwaukee Brewers (63-37).

Now in the midst of a four-game series against the San Diego Padres, the Braves are looking to extend their winning streak to three games.

Their next clash is on the board for Tuesday, July 21, at 7:15 p.m. ET, followed by games on Wednesday and Thursday.

Once this series wraps up, the Braves will hit the road and head to Camden Yards to face the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game series.

With the MLB trade deadline approaching, pressure is steadily increasing.

Each franchise is looking to put itself in a stronger position by bolstering its rosters.

The stakes are high, but trying to take a strike at Detmers would likely pay off quite well for Atlanta.

Bottom line, the Braves’ starting rotation has been plummeting — a sharp change is needed.

Their 3.60 ERA pushes them down to seventh in the Major Leagues.

With a new addition, fans could very well see an improvement here and potentially watch their ballclub climb further up in the standings.