Recently Released Atlanta Braves Pitcher Signs with New MLB Team

The Atlanta Braves picked up a win in their series opener against the San Diego Padres on Monday evening.

Before that series opener, Atlanta received some news on a former pitcher in their organization, who was released by the Braves earlier this year and then signed by a new MLB team this week.

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Aaron Bummer Lands with Kansas City Royals on Minors Deal

Atlanta Braves should remember Aaron Bummer quite well, as he pitched for the team earlier this season before his release from the organization.

Per multiple reports, Bummer has signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (on July 20):

“There were some signs of worry last year, though he managed to finish the season with a respectable 3.81 ERA. His ground ball rate had dropped to 53.9%, still well above average but a career worst for him. His strikeout rate also went to 21.7%, a drop of almost seven points from the year before. That all coincided with a loss of velocity. Bummer averaged 94.7 miles per hour with his four-seamer in 2023 but that dropped to 93.6 mph in 2024 and then 91.7 mph last year.”

Aaron Bummer had a solid first couple of seasons with the Braves, but in 2026, it feels like the wheels came off a bit.

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Aaron Bummer with the Atlanta Braves

Aaron Bummer spent parts of three seasons with the Atlanta Braves. He joined the organization in 2o24.

Over 125 total innings pitched with the Braves, Bummer posted an ERA of 4.18. His 2026 stint with the team did not help those numbers.

Across 15.1 innings pitched this season (with the Braves), Bummer posted an ERA of 7.63.

He was released by the Braves on May 19. Bummer signed a minors deal with the Chicago Cubs shortly after, but never ended up pitching an inning with the Cubbies.

NBCSports.com wrote (on July 20): “Bummer was designated for assignment by the Braves after posting a 7.63 ERA in 15 1/3 innings earlier this season. He then opted out of his minor league deal with the Cubs after allowing four runs on six hits in four innings at Triple-A Iowa. He’ll see if the third time is the charm in 2026”

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