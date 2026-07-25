Atlanta Braves Add 28-Year-Old Pitcher Ahead Of Orioles Game

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

They are coming off a 7-6 win on Friday.

Matt Olson led the way with three RBIs.

Atlanta Braves Promote 28-Year-Old Pitcher

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Braves announced the news that they had called up Connor Thomas.

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote: “Braves have recalled left-hander Connor Thomas, designated Elieser Hernández for assignment”

Thomas was picked in the 5th round of the 2019 MLB Draft (by the St. Louis Cardinals) out of Georgia Tech.

He has spent part of two seasons in the MLB with the Milwaukee Brewers (and Braves).

The 28-year-old has appeared in three games in that span.

Social Media Reacts To Thomas News

Here’s what people were saying:

@CrosbyBaseball: “I knew they’d make a move for a fresh arm today, but was hoping that move would be a Blake Burkhalter instead of a Connor Thomas. I get it, though – Burky’s more of a traditional single-inning reliever and Thomas can go multiple”

@PTownBrave22: “Ugh. Thomas isn’t even worth it and I would have told Kinley he’s injured before I let go of Hernandez who could be useful.”

Harrison Smajovits: “The #Braves have recalled Connor Thomas and DFA’d Elieser Hernández Bullpen is getting a fresh arm”

Thomas appeared in one game for the Braves earlier this month.

Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Saturday as the first-place team in the National League East with a 61-42 record in 103 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 29-22 in 51 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Orioles, the Braves will remain on the road to visit Bo Bichette and the New York Mets on Monday night at Citi Field.