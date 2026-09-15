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Atlanta Braves Promote 3 Players Before Cubs Game

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Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
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The Atlanta Braves are in the middle of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Braves lost the first game of the series 8-3 on Monday night. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Braves quietly announced the promotion of three players.

Atlanta Braves Promote 3 Players During Cubs Series

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GA – APRIL 09: Alex Anthopoulos of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges the crowd at Truist Park during the World Series Ring Ceremony on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

The Braves promoted three players from Double-A to Triple-A on Tuesday.

From MiLB.com:

  • Adam Zebrowski assigned to Gwinnett Stripers from Columbus Clingstones.
  • RHP Davis Polo assigned to Gwinnett Stripers from Columbus Clingstones.
  • RHP Drue Hackenberg assigned to Gwinnett Stripers from Columbus Clingstones.

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GA – APRIL 09: Alex Anthopoulos of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges the crowd at Truist Park during the World Series Ring Ceremony on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

The Braves selected Zebrowski, 25, in the 13th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of  St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York.

Zebrowski, 25, has already played a few games at the Triple-A level this season. The catcher has slashed .231/.289/.349 with nine home runs and 42 RBI at the Double-A level this season. In his minor-league career, Zebrowski has slashed .225/.315/.393 over 474 games.

Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – MAY 31: An Atlanta Braves player’s hat and glove in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 31, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Braves signed Polo, 21, to a minor-league deal out of Colombia on April 20, 2022.

Across three levels this season, Polo has recorded a 3.15 ERA with a 1.08 WHIP and 137 strikeouts over 123 innings. He has a career ERA of 4.01 over 247 minor-league innings.

Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – MAY 31: An Atlanta Braves player’s hat and glove in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 31, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Braves selected Hackenberg, 24, in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Virginia Tech.

Hackenberg has spent most of the season in Triple-A, but had been in Double-A over the past couple weeks. He has a 4.30 ERA over 88 innings in the minors this season. In his career, the right-hander has recorded a 4.33 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP and 316 strikeouts over 297 1/3 innings.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his walk-off double with teammates during the eleventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Braves are in first place in the National League East with an 88-63 record.

They hold a 4 1/2 game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta lost four of its last 10 games.

If the season ended today, the Braves would host the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card round.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Promote 3 Players Before Cubs Game

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