Atlanta Braves Promote 3 Players Before Cubs Game

The Atlanta Braves are in the middle of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Braves lost the first game of the series 8-3 on Monday night. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Braves quietly announced the promotion of three players.

Atlanta Braves Promote 3 Players During Cubs Series

The Braves promoted three players from Double-A to Triple-A on Tuesday.

From MiLB.com:

C Adam Zebrowski assigned to Gwinnett Stripers from Columbus Clingstones.

RHP Davis Polo assigned to Gwinnett Stripers from Columbus Clingstones.

RHP Drue Hackenberg assigned to Gwinnett Stripers from Columbus Clingstones.

The Braves selected Zebrowski, 25, in the 13th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York.

Zebrowski, 25, has already played a few games at the Triple-A level this season. The catcher has slashed .231/.289/.349 with nine home runs and 42 RBI at the Double-A level this season. In his minor-league career, Zebrowski has slashed .225/.315/.393 over 474 games.

The Braves signed Polo, 21, to a minor-league deal out of Colombia on April 20, 2022.

Across three levels this season, Polo has recorded a 3.15 ERA with a 1.08 WHIP and 137 strikeouts over 123 innings. He has a career ERA of 4.01 over 247 minor-league innings.

The Braves selected Hackenberg, 24, in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Virginia Tech.

Hackenberg has spent most of the season in Triple-A, but had been in Double-A over the past couple weeks. He has a 4.30 ERA over 88 innings in the minors this season. In his career, the right-hander has recorded a 4.33 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP and 316 strikeouts over 297 1/3 innings.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Braves are in first place in the National League East with an 88-63 record.

They hold a 4 1/2 game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.

Atlanta lost four of its last 10 games.

If the season ended today, the Braves would host the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card round.