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Atlanta Braves Quietly Promote Two Players Within Organization

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.

The Braves are coming off a series where they took three out of four games over the San Diego Padres (at home).

Most recently, they won Thursday afternoon’s game by a score of 6-5.

Atlanta Braves Quietly Promote 2 Players

GettyManager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves calls for a pitching change during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of their series with the Orioles, the Braves promoted two players within their organization.

Lindsay Crosby of Braves Today wrote (on July 23): “#Braves minor league transactions that just hit the wire: RHP Luke Sinnard is off to the FCL for rehab INF Colby Jones and LHP Riley Frey promoted from Rome to Columbus INF Malvin Fernandez moved from FCL to Rome RHP Jaylen Paden goes from 7-day IL to 60-day IL”

Looking At Jones

Colby Jones (who is 22) was picked in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Northwest Florida State.

He had 27 stolen bases in 78 Single-A games this year.

Rome Emperors wrote (on July 23): “Called up! 📞 INF Colby Jones and LHP Riley Frey have been promoted to Double-A Columbus.”

Looking At Frey

Riley Frey (who is 24) was picked in the 19th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

He had gone 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA in 24 Single-A games this year.

@hallofgoodpod wrote (on September 1, 2024): “Random Minor League Spotlight: if I were you, I’d start paying attention to what Riley Frey is doing in the Braves system • 6-2 • 2.30 ERA • 82.1 innings • 1.04 WHIP • 2.10 ERA in 60.0 innings as a starter • .128 opponent batting average against left handed hitters”

Braves Right Now

GettyRaisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Drake Baldwin #30 following the 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves come into Friday night as the first-place team in the National League East with a 60-42 record in 102 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 28-22 in 50 games at home).

Right now, the Braves are 4.5 games ahead of Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies (who are in second).

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves reacts following the 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Following three games in Baltimore, the Braves will visit the New York Mets on Monday at Citi Field.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Quietly Promote Two Players Within Organization

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