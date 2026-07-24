Atlanta Braves Quietly Promote Two Players Within Organization

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.

The Braves are coming off a series where they took three out of four games over the San Diego Padres (at home).

Most recently, they won Thursday afternoon’s game by a score of 6-5.

Atlanta Braves Quietly Promote 2 Players

Ahead of their series with the Orioles, the Braves promoted two players within their organization.

Lindsay Crosby of Braves Today wrote (on July 23): “#Braves minor league transactions that just hit the wire: RHP Luke Sinnard is off to the FCL for rehab INF Colby Jones and LHP Riley Frey promoted from Rome to Columbus INF Malvin Fernandez moved from FCL to Rome RHP Jaylen Paden goes from 7-day IL to 60-day IL”

Looking At Jones

Colby Jones (who is 22) was picked in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Northwest Florida State.

He had 27 stolen bases in 78 Single-A games this year.

Rome Emperors wrote (on July 23): “Called up! 📞 INF Colby Jones and LHP Riley Frey have been promoted to Double-A Columbus.”

Looking At Frey

Riley Frey (who is 24) was picked in the 19th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

He had gone 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA in 24 Single-A games this year.

@hallofgoodpod wrote (on September 1, 2024): “Random Minor League Spotlight: if I were you, I’d start paying attention to what Riley Frey is doing in the Braves system • 6-2 • 2.30 ERA • 82.1 innings • 1.04 WHIP • 2.10 ERA in 60.0 innings as a starter • .128 opponent batting average against left handed hitters”

Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Friday night as the first-place team in the National League East with a 60-42 record in 102 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 28-22 in 50 games at home).

Right now, the Braves are 4.5 games ahead of Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies (who are in second).

Following three games in Baltimore, the Braves will visit the New York Mets on Monday at Citi Field.