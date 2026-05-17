Atlanta Braves Receive Positive Ronald Acuña Jr. & Matt Olson News During Red Sox Series

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Boston Red Sox in a three-game series. After losing on Saturday night, Atlanta will go for the series win on Sunday afternoon. The Braves still hold the best record in Major League Baseball.

During the Red Sox series, the Braves have received some positive developments with two of their All-Star players. First, Matt Olson, who has played over 800 consecutive games, experienced some discomfort in his elbow while swinging, but the reports indicate he should be okay.

As for Ronald Acuña Jr., he remains sidelined with a hamstring tear, which figures to keep him out for about another week.

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Updates on Ronald Acuña Jr. And Matt Olson

Braves reporter Mark Bowman provided some updates on Matt Olson before Saturday’s game:

“Walt Weiss said Olson told him his elbow bothers him from time to time when he swings and misses. It’s not been a lingering issue in the past. So, for now, Weiss says he’s also not concerned.”

“Matt Olson said he was just reacting to a bad swing when he grabbed his elbow/forearm after swinging through strike three in last night’s eighth inning. He said it’s nothing to worry about.”

As for Ronald Acuña Jr., he’s still working on running the bases and being healthy enough to play the outfield, as Bowman reports as well.

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When Will Ronald Acuña Jr. Return?

Before the Braves-Red Sox game on Saturday, Ronald Acuña Jr. was seen running the bases, and looked to be moving well.

Mark Bowman speculates that he could return to the Braves lineup and his regular spot in the outfield by Friday of next week.

https://x.com/mlbbowman/status/2055731510834073814

However, the good news for Atlanta is that they’ve been winning at such an alarming rate that they can allow Acuña Jr. to get that hamstring as healthy as possible. When the Braves defeated the Dodgers in a series last week, manager Walt Weiss and the rest of the Braves’ athletic staff were likely comfortable with giving Ronald a couple more weeks.

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Matt Olson/Ronald Acuña Jr. This Season

Matt Olson is putting together an MVP-caliber season. He’s played in all 46 games this season (has played in 162 games in four straight seasons), and is hitting .287 with 15 doubles (MLB lead), 14 home runs, and an OPS of .979.

As for Ronald Acuña Jr., the hamstring injury has hindered his ability to be on the field this month. In 34 games played this season, he’s hitting .252 with 2 home runs, seven stolen bases, and 17 runs scored.

The best news for Braves fans is that Ronald Acuña Jr.’s injury doesn’t appear to be too severe, and Matt Olson likely won’t miss any games this year if all goes correctly.

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