Recent Atlanta Braves Outfielder Hits MLB Free Agency After White Sox Release

Remember in 2024 and 2025 when the Atlanta Braves had endured some struggles due to several injuries to key starters, and underperformance from many players? Well, some of those struggles can be attributed to players like Jarred Kelenic getting far too many chances with the team.

Well, Jarred Kelenic is now an MLB free agent again after being DFA’d by the Chicago White Sox, rejecting an outright assignment to the minors, and now hits the open market in search of a new opportunity.

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Jarred Kelenic with the Braves

Jarred Kelenic was once a top prospect in the Seattle Mariners organization, but he’s struggled in MLB.

He joined the Braves during the 2024 season and actually posted okay numbers. Over 131 games, he hit 15 home runs and 18 doubles with an OPS of .679.

However, things just didn’t translate in the 2025 season, and Kelenic ultimately was demoted and then released from the Braves organization before the White Sox took a chance on him.

In 2025, he played 24 games with Atlanta and batted .167 with two home runs, 2 RBI, and an OPS+ of 50.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (on May 25): The White Sox announced that outfielder Jarred Kelenic has been designated for assignment. That’s the corresponding move for them to select infielder/outfielder Rikuu Nishida, a move that was reporter yesterday. [on May 24].

On Saturday, Jarred Kelenic elected MLB free agency and is now eligible to sign with any MLB team. It’s unlikely Kelenic lands a major league deal, but another MLB organization may be willing to take a chance on him on a minor league contract.

In 2026 with the White Sox, Kelenic has batted .226 with one home run and 4 RBIs, and 20 strikeouts in 53 at-bats.

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Jarred Kelenic’s MLB Career

As noted, Jarred Kelenic was once a top prospect in all of MLB. Drafted by the New York Mets in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft, Kelenic’s MLB career just hasn’t panned out.

He debuted in 2021 with the Seattle Mariners and has played in parts of six seasons. His top prospect status has obviously worn off, and now MLB teams will be hesitant to give him a chance in the future.

Over 426 career games, Kelenic has 50 home runs, 65 doubles, and an average of .211 with an OPS+ of 84, which is well below the MLB average.

The Atlanta Braves took a chance on Kelenic after the Mariners had seemingly given up on him, but things didn’t work out in Atlanta either, and now another team, the White Sox, has also not hesitated to cut ties with Kelenic.

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