Recent Atlanta Braves first baseman Rowdy Tellez is signing with the Rakuten Eagles of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, according to the Yakyu Cosmopolitan.

Via the Yakyu Cosmopolitan on X: “The Rakuten Eagles are signing 1B/DH Rowdy Telez. Telez, 31, is a career .234/.299/.437 hitter with 123 HR across 783 MLB games. He spent most of 2026 in Triple-A Gwinnett. https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/24b9b092ebdd65b7da7b9ce2376747a301cae60e”

Former Atlanta Braves 1B Rowdy Tellez Signs With NPB Team

Tellez signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on March 23.

He made just 11 plate appearances for Atlanta during the regular season, going 2-for-10 with a home run, four RBI and a walk.

Tellez went 0-for-2 with two walks and a strikeout in the 2026 playoffs.

In 102 games at Triple-A Gwinnett, Tellez slashed .267/.355/.466 with 16 home runs and 67 RBI.

Looking at Rowdy Tellez’s MLB Career

The Toronto Blue Jays selected Tellez in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Elk Grove High School in California.

Tellez made his big-league debut with the Blue Jays in 2018.

The Blue Jays traded Tellez to the Milwaukee Brewers for right-handers Bowden Francis and Trevor Richards in July 2021.

Tellez became a free agent at the end of the 2023 season and then signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The first baseman spent the 2025 season with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers before signing with Atlanta.

Tellez also participated in this year’s World Baseball Classic, representing Team Mexico.

Over his nine big-league seasons, Tellez has posted 0.3 bWAR and a .234/.299/.437 slash line with 123 home runs and 372 RBI.

He has a career slash line of .231/.333/.692 in eight postseason games between the Blue Jays, Brewers and Braves.