TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 25: Rowdy Tellez #44 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits his second home run of the night in the sixth inning during a MLB game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 25, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
They had their season come to an end on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1 in the NLDS.
Beloved Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Hits Free Agency
Tellez (who used to play for the Toronto Blue Jays) has now officially become a free agent.
MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “1B Rowdy Tellez elected free agency.”
The 31-year-old finished the 2026 season batting .200 with two hits, one home run, four RBIs and two runs in seven games.
In addition, Tellez appeared in three MLB playoffs games.
Looking At Tellez
Tellez was picked in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
Rowdy Tellez is coming off a year where he played for the Atlanta Braves.They had their season come to an end on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1 in the NLDS.Beloved Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Hits Free AgencyTellez (who used to play for the Toronto Blue […]
Beloved Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Officially Hits Free Agency