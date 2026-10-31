Beloved Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Officially Hits Free Agency

Rowdy Tellez is coming off a year where he played for the Atlanta Braves.

They had their season come to an end on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1 in the NLDS.

Beloved Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Hits Free Agency

Tellez (who used to play for the Toronto Blue Jays) has now officially become a free agent.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “1B Rowdy Tellez elected free agency.”

The 31-year-old finished the 2026 season batting .200 with two hits, one home run, four RBIs and two runs in seven games.

In addition, Tellez appeared in three MLB playoffs games.

Looking At Tellez

Tellez was picked in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.