Recent Atlanta Braves Player Cut By Current MLB Team

On Monday, the Chicago White Sox will open up a series with the Minnesota Twins (at Rate Field).

The White Sox are coming off an 8-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants (on Sunday) in California.

Jarred Kelenic finished with one strikeout in two at-bats.

Recent Atlanta Braves Player Cut By Current Team

Before their game with the Twins, the White Sox announced that they had designated Jarred Kelenic for assignment.

Brooke Fletcher of Chicago Sports Network wrote: “The White Sox have selected the contract of INF/OF Rikuu Nishida from Triple-A Charlotte and designated OF Jarred Kelenic for assignment ahead of today’s series opener vs. Minnesota.”

Kelenic had been batting .226 with 12 hits, one home run, four RBI’s and three runs in 19 games for the White Sox.

Kelenic’s MLB Career

Kelenic was the sixth pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the New York Mets.

He spent the first two three seasons of his career with the Seattle Mariners.

Following Seattle, the 26-year-old had spent the last two seasons on the Atlanta Braves (before Chicago).

Over 426 career games, Kelenic is batting .211 with 295 hits, 50 home runs, 160 RBI’s, 164 runs and 31 stolen bases.

Social Media Reacts To Roster Move

Here’s what people were saying about the roster move:

@ChiTownKisBack: “Idk much about the minors but I think I’m more excited that Kelenic is finally gone…”

@CoachGoldstick: “Makes absolutely zero sense they’d get rid of Kelenic before Acuna. They’re gonna hold onto him forever and refuse to admit what a bad trade that was”

@JimThomeFC: “Acuna survives another day. But atleast I never have to watch another Kelenic AB that automatically starts at 0-2”

Braves And White Sox Right Now

The Braves are currently at the top of the National League East with a 36-18 record in 54 games.

They will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday (at Fenway Park).

Meanwhile, the White Sox are the second-place team in the American League Central with a 26-26 record in 52 games.