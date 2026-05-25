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Recent Atlanta Braves Player Cut By Current MLB Team

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 31: Jarred Kelenic #24 of the Atlanta Braves hits a single during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on March 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Chicago White Sox will open up a series with the Minnesota Twins (at Rate Field).

The White Sox are coming off an 8-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants (on Sunday) in California.

Jarred Kelenic finished with one strikeout in two at-bats.

Recent Atlanta Braves Player Cut By Current Team

GettyJarred Kelenic #24 of the Chicago White Sox warms up before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 18, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Before their game with the Twins, the White Sox announced that they had designated Jarred Kelenic for assignment.

Brooke Fletcher of Chicago Sports Network wrote: “The White Sox have selected the contract of INF/OF Rikuu Nishida from Triple-A Charlotte and designated OF Jarred Kelenic for assignment ahead of today’s series opener vs. Minnesota.”

Kelenic had been batting .226 with 12 hits, one home run, four RBI’s and three runs in 19 games for the White Sox.

Kelenic’s MLB Career

GettyJarred Kelenic #24 of the Atlanta Braves advances to third base on a single by Alex Verdugo #8 in the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on April 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kelenic was the sixth pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the New York Mets.

He spent the first two three seasons of his career with the Seattle Mariners.

Following Seattle, the 26-year-old had spent the last two seasons on the Atlanta Braves (before Chicago).

Over 426 career games, Kelenic is batting .211 with 295 hits, 50 home runs, 160 RBI’s, 164 runs and 31 stolen bases.

Social Media Reacts To Roster Move

GettyJarred Kelenic #24 of the Chicago White Sox in action against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 04, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the roster move:

@ChiTownKisBack: “Idk much about the minors but I think I’m more excited that Kelenic is finally gone…”

@CoachGoldstick: “Makes absolutely zero sense they’d get rid of Kelenic before Acuna. They’re gonna hold onto him forever and refuse to admit what a bad trade that was”

@JimThomeFC: “Acuna survives another day. But atleast I never have to watch another Kelenic AB that automatically starts at 0-2”

Braves And White Sox Right Now

GettyJarred Kelenic #24 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base after hitting a three-run homer in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on September 04, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The Braves are currently at the top of the National League East with a 36-18 record in 54 games.

They will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday (at Fenway Park).

Meanwhile, the White Sox are the second-place team in the American League Central with a 26-26 record in 52 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recent Atlanta Braves Player Cut By Current MLB Team

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