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Recently Released Atlanta Braves Pitcher Signs With New MLB Team

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 08: Coach Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves during the MLB game at Chase Field on July 08, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Braves defeated the Diamondbacks 5-4 in 11 innings. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves continued their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Braves have lost three games in a row (most recently dropping Friday’s game 7-5).

Recently Released Braves Pitcher Signs With New Team

Earlier this week, the Braves announced the news that they had released Javy Guerra from their organization.

He did not appear in a game for Atlanta (but was with their Triple-A team in Gwinnett).

Over 16 games, he went 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA.

@StripersReport wrote (on June 11): “NEWS: Stripers release RHP Javy Guerra. Guerra was activated off the Gwinnett Development List yesterday before allowing 4 runs in just 0.2 innings in last night’s game, where Jacksonville pummeled the Stripers 14-2.”

GettyJavy Guerra #60 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training photo day at CoolToday Park on February 20, 2026 in North Port, Florida.

It’s now been announced that Guerra has signed a Minor League deal with the Chicago White Sox.

MLB.com wrote: “Chicago White Sox signed free agent RHP Javy Guerra to a minor league contract.”

Guerra’s Background

GettyJavy Guerra #12 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on March 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Guerra spent the first three seasons of his career with the San Diego Padres (where he had his longest stint)

After San Diego, he had stops with the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers.

Adrian White of FutureSox wrote: “#WhiteSox have signed RHP Javy Guerra to a MiLB deal, per @KnightsBaseball He’s been up to triple digits in the past.”

GettyJavy Guerra #65 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches during a game against the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The 30-year-old last played in an MLB game during the 2023 season.

Over 61 career games, Guerra went 3-1 with a 6.43 ERA.

Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 45-24 record in 69 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 23-13 in 36 games on the road).

White Sox Right Now

GettyManager Will Venable #1 of the Chicago White Sox looks on against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Rate Field on April 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. 

The White Sox are at the top of the American League Central with a 37-31 record in 68 games.

They are in the middle of a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recently Released Atlanta Braves Pitcher Signs With New MLB Team

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