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Atlanta Braves Release 2-Year MLB Player Before Mets Series

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DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 14: Aaron Schunk #30 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates after his sixth inning run scored against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field on September 14, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves will play the first game of their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are coming off a series where they took two games (out of three) from the Baltimore Orioles.

Atlanta Braves Release 2-Year MLB Player

GettyAaron Schunk #48 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training photo day at CoolToday Park on February 20, 2026 in North Port, Florida.

Ahead of their series in New York, news came out that the Braves had released Aaron Schunk from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 27): “Gwinnett Stripers released SS Aaron Schunk.”

Schunk did not appear in a game for the Braves.

He had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Schunk

GettyThird baseman Aaron Schunk #30 of the Colorado Rockies throws to first base on a ground ball for an out in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field on May 20, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Schunk was picked in the 2nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Georgia.

He has spent part of two seasons in the MLB with the Colorado Rockies.

Over 55 career games, the 29-year-old is batting .222 with 28 hits, two home runs, seven RBIs and 15 runs.

GettyAaron Schunk #30 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates his third inning single for his first Major League hit against the Kansas City Royals at Coors Field on July 7, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Schunk could be a good addition to another team in need of hitting depth at the Triple-A level.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks him up before the end of the 2026 season.

He had signed with the Braves over the offseason.

Milb Central wrote (on December 18, 2025): “The Atlanta Braves have signed Aaron Schunk to a minor league contract. The infielder had a .291 batting average along with 33 extra-base hits in the minors this past season.”

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Release 2-Year MLB Player Before Mets Series

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