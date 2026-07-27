Atlanta Braves Release 2-Year MLB Player Before Mets Series

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves will play the first game of their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are coming off a series where they took two games (out of three) from the Baltimore Orioles.

Atlanta Braves Release 2-Year MLB Player

Ahead of their series in New York, news came out that the Braves had released Aaron Schunk from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 27): “Gwinnett Stripers released SS Aaron Schunk.”

Schunk did not appear in a game for the Braves.

He had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Schunk

Schunk was picked in the 2nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Georgia.

He has spent part of two seasons in the MLB with the Colorado Rockies.

Over 55 career games, the 29-year-old is batting .222 with 28 hits, two home runs, seven RBIs and 15 runs.

Schunk could be a good addition to another team in need of hitting depth at the Triple-A level.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks him up before the end of the 2026 season.

He had signed with the Braves over the offseason.

Milb Central wrote (on December 18, 2025): “The Atlanta Braves have signed Aaron Schunk to a minor league contract. The infielder had a .291 batting average along with 33 extra-base hits in the minors this past season.”