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Atlanta Braves Release 25-Year-Old From Organization During Padres Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 20: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves calls for a pitching change during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the San Diego Padres at Truist Park.

They are coming off a 3-2 win on Monday.

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote: “Braves beat Padres 3-2 thanks to Bryce Elder and Víctor Mederos’ efforts. Homers from Albies and Harris. Braves 49-1 this season when leading after eight innings. 58-41.”

Atlanta Braves Release 25-Year-Old From Organization

GettyManager Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to facing the Kansas City Royals in the home opener at Truist Park on March 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

During their series with the Padres, news came out that the Braves had released Drew Compton from their organization.

The 25-year-old had been playing at the Double-A level (and went to college at Georgia Tech).

Lindsay Crosby of Braves Today wrote: “#Braves minor league news: Clingstones have released infielder Drew Compton. 2023 UDFA out of Georgia Tech finishes his Braves career with a .253 average and 19 home runs across parts of four seasons”

Compton had been part of the organization since 2023.

He could be a good addition to another team in need of hitting depth at the Minor League level.

Braves Right Now

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves come into Tuesday night as the top team in the National League East with a 58-41 record in 99 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 30-19 in 49 games at Truist Park).

Despite a rough stretch before the All-Star break, the Braves are still 3.0 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies (who are in second).

GettyVictor Mederos #58 of the Atlanta Braves reacts following the Braves 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

After three more games with the Padres, the Braves will head on the road to visit the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

They are 28-22 in 50 games on the road.

Padres Right Now

GettyManny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Padres are the third-place team in the National League West with a 49-51 record in 100 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 22-27 in 49 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Release 25-Year-Old From Organization During Padres Series

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