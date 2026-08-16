Atlanta Braves Release Former MLB All-Star Before Twins Series

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves are finishing their three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park.

They lost each of the first two games, so they are looking to avoid a sweep.

Atlanta Braves Release Former MLB All-Star

During Sunday’s game, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the news that the Braves are releasing Carlos Santana from their organization.

Passan wrote: “Veteran first baseman Carlos Santana will be granted his release from Triple-A Gwinnett today and will be a free agent, sources tell ESPN. He’s still looking to play and hopes to latch on with a team after hitting .292/.385/.382 with a pair of home runs in 104 plate appearances.”

Santana did not appear in a game for the Braves at the MLB level.

He had appeared in eight games for the Diamondbacks earlier this season.

Looking At Santana

Santana has spent 17 seasons in the MLB with the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies, Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs (and Diamondbacks).

The 2019 MLB All-Star is batting .240 with 1,882 hits, 335 home runs, 1,136 RBIs, 1108 runs and 65 stolen bases in 2,212 career games.

It will be interesting to see if another team picks him up before the end of the 2026 season.

Social Media Reacts To Santana News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@athleticsfan_4: “Would love a month of Santana. Would create a legendary jersey”

@EdKore: “DFA Hoskins… Santana returns to The Land.”

@hollywood26_: “Higher OBP than slugging in triple A it’s time to call it quits”

@bluejayshubspot: “Dudes gonna go to Cleveland and slaughter Toronto again”

Looking At The Braves

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 73-50 record in 123 games.

They will visit the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.