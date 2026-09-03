SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
The Atlanta Braves are set to begin a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night. Atlanta has a four-game lead over Philadelphia for first place in the National League East, making the upcoming series extremely important for both clubs.
Before their upcoming series against the Phillies, the Braves announced several minor roster moves, including the promotion of four players and the release of a young shortstop.
Atlanta Braves Announce Release of Young Shortstop Before Phillies Series
The Braves released 22-year-old shortstop Luis Sanchez on Wednesday, according to MiLB.com.
The Braves are in first place in the National League East with an 83-57 record. They hold a four-game lead over the second-place Phillies.
If the season ended today, Atlanta would have a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
0 Comments
The Atlanta Braves announced the release of a young shortstop ahead of their crucial series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Atlanta Braves Release Young Shortstop Before Phillies Series