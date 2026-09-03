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Atlanta Braves Release Young Shortstop Before Phillies Series

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2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
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SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are set to begin a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night. Atlanta has a four-game lead over Philadelphia for first place in the National League East, making the upcoming series extremely important for both clubs.

Before their upcoming series against the Phillies, the Braves announced several minor roster moves, including the promotion of four players and the release of a young shortstop.

Atlanta Braves Announce Release of Young Shortstop Before Phillies Series

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GettyATLANTA, GA – APRIL 09: Alex Anthopoulos of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges the crowd at Truist Park during the World Series Ring Ceremony on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

The Braves released 22-year-old shortstop Luis Sanchez on Wednesday, according to MiLB.com.

Via MiLB.com: FCL Braves released SS Luis Sanchez.

The Braves signed Sanchez to a minor-league contract back in January 2022. The shortstop is a native of Panama City, Panama.

Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – MAY 31: An Atlanta Braves player’s hat and glove in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 31, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Sanchez hit .211/.314/.244 over 29 games in the minor leagues this season.

Throughout his minor-league career, Sanchez slashed .231/.341/.280 with three home runs, 126 RBI and 38 stolen bases over 260 games.

Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – MAY 31: An Atlanta Braves player’s hat and glove in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 31, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The highest level of the minors Sanchez has reached is Triple-A. He spent most of this season in Single-A and High-A.

Because of his struggles, Sanchez was assigned to the FCL Braves in mid August.

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GettyWASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 02: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves hits a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Braves are coming off a 1-1 series split with the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

Atlanta has won eight of its last 10 games.

Colorado Rockies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 30: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with teammates after Olson hit a walk-off single during the tenth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Braves are in first place in the National League East with an 83-57 record. They hold a four-game lead over the second-place Phillies.

If the season ended today, Atlanta would have a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Release Young Shortstop Before Phillies Series

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