Atlanta Braves Release Young Shortstop Before Phillies Series

The Atlanta Braves are set to begin a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night. Atlanta has a four-game lead over Philadelphia for first place in the National League East, making the upcoming series extremely important for both clubs.

Before their upcoming series against the Phillies, the Braves announced several minor roster moves, including the promotion of four players and the release of a young shortstop.

Atlanta Braves Announce Release of Young Shortstop Before Phillies Series

The Braves released 22-year-old shortstop Luis Sanchez on Wednesday, according to MiLB.com.

Via MiLB.com: FCL Braves released SS Luis Sanchez.

The Braves signed Sanchez to a minor-league contract back in January 2022. The shortstop is a native of Panama City, Panama.

Sanchez hit .211/.314/.244 over 29 games in the minor leagues this season.

Throughout his minor-league career, Sanchez slashed .231/.341/.280 with three home runs, 126 RBI and 38 stolen bases over 260 games.

The highest level of the minors Sanchez has reached is Triple-A. He spent most of this season in Single-A and High-A.

Because of his struggles, Sanchez was assigned to the FCL Braves in mid August.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Braves are coming off a 1-1 series split with the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

Atlanta has won eight of its last 10 games.

The Braves are in first place in the National League East with an 83-57 record. They hold a four-game lead over the second-place Phillies.

If the season ended today, Atlanta would have a first-round bye in the playoffs.