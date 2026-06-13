Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change Before Mets Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will look to snap their three-game losing streak when they play the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They most recently lost by a score of 7-5 on Friday.

Austin Riley (who batted 6th) finished with one hit, two walks and one strikeout.

Atlanta Braves Announce Riley Change

For Saturday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “ATL Braves Lineup 06/13 1. Mauricio Dubon LF 2. Michael Harris II CF 3. Ozzie Albies 2B 4. Matt Olson 1B 5. Austin Riley 3B 6. Eli White RF 7. Jorge Mateo DH 8. Ha-Seong Kim SS 9. Sandy Leon C”

Riley has been moved up to the 5th spot in the order.

The two-time MLB All-Star comes into the day batting .209 with 52 hits, eight home runs, 34 RBI’s, 31 runs and four stolen bases in 69 games.

Riley was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has had three top-ten finishes in National League MVP voting, won two Silver Sluggers and helped the Braves win the World Series title in 2021.

That said, his play has been up-and-down over the last few seasons.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@DallasCroob: “This lineup gives 2025 vibes lol”

@JeRsEyFeMmE22: “This gotta be one of the worst lineups we’ve put up this year and I hate having Riley up in the 5 hole. 0 protection for Olson.”

@FeartheChopTalk: “You take out 2-3-4 and this could be a AAA team. Injuries suck and also not having answers vs LHP also sucks.”

Braves Right Now

Despite their losing streak (and recent injuries), the Braves are still the best team in baseball with a 45-24 record in 69 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 23-13 in 36 games on the road).