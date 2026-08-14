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Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Diamondbacks Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 11: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves looks on after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning in game one of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks (at Truist Park) in Georgia.

The Braves are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the New York Mets (also at home).

Most recently, they won by a score of 6-3 on Wednesday.

Austin Riley (who batted 8th) had three hits, including one home run.

Braves Announce Riley Decision

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammate Mike Yastrzemski #18 after hitting a home run in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on August 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Friday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “ATL Braves Lineup 08/14 1. Drake Baldwin C 2. Ronald Acuna Jr. DH 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Michael Harris II CF 5. Ozzie Albies 2B 6. Mauricio Dubon LF 7. Mike Yastrzemski RF 8. Austin Riley 3B 9. Jim Jarvis SS”

Despite his big day on Wednesday, Riley remains at the 8th spot in the order on Friday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .225 with 97 hits, 15 home runs, 58 RBIs, 50 runs and seven stolen bases in 120 games.

He is in the middle of his 8th season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on August 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Friday:

@arg82901: “Admin please tell Walt to stop playing Jarvis thanks”

@MarkusDAtl: “Why isn’t Ronald Leading off anymore??”

@notdrakebaldwin: “Maybe Jarvis could use a couple months off”

GettyWalt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on July 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@AndrewS87482114: “No lane Thomas, and a Jim Jarvis start 😔”

@ATLHeadband: “I know HSK has struggled this season but man… vs Brandon Pfaadt .308 avg 1.049 OPS 1 HR (13 ABs)”

@Tyroneshelton: “It’s Sale day, score some runs!!!”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base on the way to score on a two-RBI single by Drake Baldwin #30 in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 73-48 record in 121 games.

They have gone 41-21 in 62 games at home.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Diamondbacks Series

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