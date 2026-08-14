Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Diamondbacks Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks (at Truist Park) in Georgia.

The Braves are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the New York Mets (also at home).

Most recently, they won by a score of 6-3 on Wednesday.

Austin Riley (who batted 8th) had three hits, including one home run.

Braves Announce Riley Decision

For Friday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “ATL Braves Lineup 08/14 1. Drake Baldwin C 2. Ronald Acuna Jr. DH 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Michael Harris II CF 5. Ozzie Albies 2B 6. Mauricio Dubon LF 7. Mike Yastrzemski RF 8. Austin Riley 3B 9. Jim Jarvis SS”

Despite his big day on Wednesday, Riley remains at the 8th spot in the order on Friday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .225 with 97 hits, 15 home runs, 58 RBIs, 50 runs and seven stolen bases in 120 games.

He is in the middle of his 8th season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Friday:

@arg82901: “Admin please tell Walt to stop playing Jarvis thanks”

@MarkusDAtl: “Why isn’t Ronald Leading off anymore??”

@notdrakebaldwin: “Maybe Jarvis could use a couple months off”

@AndrewS87482114: “No lane Thomas, and a Jim Jarvis start 😔”

@ATLHeadband: “I know HSK has struggled this season but man… vs Brandon Pfaadt .308 avg 1.049 OPS 1 HR (13 ABs)”

@Tyroneshelton: “It’s Sale day, score some runs!!!”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 73-48 record in 121 games.

They have gone 41-21 in 62 games at home.