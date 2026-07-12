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Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Sunday’s Series Finale

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ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 31: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a two run home run during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will play the final game of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

They are coming off a 4-1 loss on Saturday (and will look to avoid getting swept).

Austin Riley (who batted 6th) finished with one hit and two strikeouts.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on July 10, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Braves 7/12 D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS B. Hicklen RF J. Ritchie SP”

Riley has been moved back to the 7th spot in the order.

The 2021 World Series Champion continues to move around in the lineup a lot this season.

He is batting .209 with 71 hits, nine home runs, 42 RBIs, 37 runs and six stolen bases in 94 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves hits a three run home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Mark Bowman:Danny Young is being used as an opener for JR Ritchie today.”

@Atlantaholic69: “This is not a playoff team”

@AustinLatham25: “Lmao 40-20 and a 12 game lead in the division feels like ages ago looking at this”

GettyMauricio Dubón #14 of the Atlanta Braves hits a solo home run in the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on July 11, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

@A_Huffstutler: “Had to do a double take on RF. We need Ronnie and Yaz back soon! Hopefully, we can get both back before the end of the month. Let’s get a win before the break, boys!”

@AllenSchow: “Who is Brewer Hicklen and when did he become a part of the Braves roster?”

Braves Right Now

GettyChris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on July 10, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. 

The Braves come into the day as the first-place team in the National League East with a 54-40 record in 94 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 27-22 in 49 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Sunday’s Series Finale

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