Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Sunday’s Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will play the final game of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

They are coming off a 4-1 loss on Saturday (and will look to avoid getting swept).

Austin Riley (who batted 6th) finished with one hit and two strikeouts.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Braves 7/12 D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS B. Hicklen RF J. Ritchie SP”

Riley has been moved back to the 7th spot in the order.

The 2021 World Series Champion continues to move around in the lineup a lot this season.

He is batting .209 with 71 hits, nine home runs, 42 RBIs, 37 runs and six stolen bases in 94 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Mark Bowman: “Danny Young is being used as an opener for JR Ritchie today.”

@Atlantaholic69: “This is not a playoff team”

@AustinLatham25: “Lmao 40-20 and a 12 game lead in the division feels like ages ago looking at this”

@A_Huffstutler: “Had to do a double take on RF. We need Ronnie and Yaz back soon! Hopefully, we can get both back before the end of the month. Let’s get a win before the break, boys!”

@AllenSchow: “Who is Brewer Hicklen and when did he become a part of the Braves roster?”

Braves Right Now

The Braves come into the day as the first-place team in the National League East with a 54-40 record in 94 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 27-22 in 49 games on the road).