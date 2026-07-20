Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Honest Statement After Rangers Game

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves beat the Texas Rangers by a score of 8-5 at Truist Park.

With the win, they took two out of three in the series.

Austin Riley had a huge day, finishing with two home runs and four RBIs.

Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Honest Statement

After the game, Riley made an honest statement when he met with the media (h/t Bossman Show).

Reporter: “You talked about the work you’ve put in. To have this series right after the break. Were you doing more work during the off break on your swing?”

Riley: “No, I actually didn’t do anything over the break. Just more of a mental break. That first half beat me up pretty good. Just clear mind, working on a few things, lower half. It’s not one thing. It’s a combination of things that we’ve been working on all season. Building the muscle memory so I can do the right moves in the cage and everything looks right. Then you get out there facing a hundred and it’s tough to repeat those movements without thinking about them. When you’re thinking about mechanics and trying to hit a hundred, it’s hard. Being able to build some muscle memory on a few things and just going out there and focusing on what the pitcher is trying to do. It’s encouraging.”