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Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Statement After White Sox Game

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 05: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a RBI ground-rule double in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves played the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

The Braves won by a score of 2-0.

Austin Riley finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Statement

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves hits an RBI single during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

After the game, Riley was interviewed by Wiley Ballard (via BravesVision).

Ballard: “There might be just a smidge of fall chill in the air when you think about October and the post season. I mean, you look at those last three guys in the bullpen, how special is that group when you guys think about trying to win big games tight?”

Riley: “We’re going to need them, down the stretch and once we get into the postseason, we’re going to need them. And they’ve been the backbone for us this year and they continue to do that. Just from our pitching staff today, just unbelievable job.”

Looking At Riley

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base after hitting a three run home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Riley is in the middle of his 8th season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

The 2021 World Series Champion is currently batting .223 with 102 hits, 15 home runs, 60 RBIs, 54 runs and seven stolen bases in 127 games.

He has made two MLB All-Star Games.

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves looks at his information card and blows a bubble during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on September 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people have been saying about Riley:

Harrison Smajovits: “Austin Riley in August, including today: .283 avg., .533 SLG, 6 doubles, 9 RBIs, 3 HRs #Braves”

@BeaneaterB: “Turns out the sky might not be falling. Great day for Austin Riley. Grant Holmes was incredible and the bullpen was even better.”

@SportsTalkATL: “Austin Riley. Beautiful stuff”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates scoring during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. 

The Braves are currently the first-place team in the National League East with a 75-53 record in 128 games.

Following their one game with the White Sox, they will visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday afternoon in Wisconsin.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Statement After White Sox Game

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