Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Statement Before Phillies Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will open up a huge series at Citizens Bank Park.

The Braves are coming off a 9-0 win over the Washington Nationals (on Wednesday).

Austin Riley had two hits and two RBIs.

Riley Makes Statement Before Phillies Series

Ahead of Friday’s series, Riley met with the media (via BravesVision).

Reporter: “Walt mentioned you got to kind of embrace going into the lion’s den. How does a hostile environment like this help you guys, hurt you guys? How does it affect you?”

Riley: “I love it. It’s fun. Obviously it is very hostile. But from my side, it’s fun. A lot of energy. Just like I said, every moment seems like it’s super intense. So like Walt said, you got to embrace it. Got to go out there and play our style of baseball and execute things. I feel like a series like this, it’s going to come down to who can execute the little things at a high level. And we’ll see. But it’s going to be fun.”

Looking At Riley Right Now

Riley is in the middle of his 8th season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

Right now, the 2021 World Series Champion is batting .223 with 110 hits, 15 home runs, 63 RBIs, 55 runs and nine stolen bases in 138 games.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Friday night as the top team in the National League East with an 83-57 record in 140 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 35-33 in 68 games on the road).

Right now, the Braves are 4.0 games ahead of the Phillies for first.

After their series in Philadelphia, they will return home to host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Truist Park in Georgia.