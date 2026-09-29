Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Sends Out Heartfelt Post Before Phillies Game

On Tuesday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will open up a three-game playoff series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves (and all of the MLB) were off on Monday.

Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Also on Monday, Braves star Austin Riley sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram before the playoffs begin.

Riley wrote: “Couldn’t do it without y’all! OCTOBER here we come…”

There were over 4,000 likes on Riley’s post in less than 24 hours.

Comments On Riley’s Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@jac89676: “This postseason will be cinema(because the Atl Braves are gonna win!!!)”

@mandeec: “Ready for some of that post season Riley magic. Go have some fun!”

@rcatherineallen: “Lock in Austin y’all got this!!”

@lolmatttt: “SAVE US RILEY”

@sav.sm1th: “Just limit them strikeouts bro”

@iloveronaldacunajr: “2021 Austin Riley if you can hear us”

@jamie_alt_lane: “We all believe in you and the Atlanta Braves!”

@williamhaw: “Go Braves! I am cheering and chopping all the way to the 2026 World Series! Starting out, go beat those Phillies, you did so well against them this season!”

@disneylanddena: “Cheering soooo loud all the way from Oregon!! Go Braves! Show’m what a great team does together with great fans! We are sooo proud of you all!! We believe in you, Austin! Just do your best, smile and go get m!”

Looking At Riley

Riley is in the middle of his 8th season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

The 2021 World Series Champion finished the regular season batting .219 with 124 hits, 19 home runs, 72 RBIs, 64 runs and nine stolen bases in 159 games.