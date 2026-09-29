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Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Sends Out Heartfelt Post Before Phillies Game

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ATLANTA, GA - JULY 31: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after being doused following his walk off double during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on July 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will open up a three-game playoff series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves (and all of the MLB) were off on Monday.

Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves warms up prior to the opening pitch against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Also on Monday, Braves star Austin Riley sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram before the playoffs begin.

Riley wrote: “Couldn’t do it without y’all! OCTOBER here we come…”

There were over 4,000 likes on Riley’s post in less than 24 hours.

Comments On Riley’s Post

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves bats in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on July 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@jac89676: “This postseason will be cinema(because the Atl Braves are gonna win!!!)”

@mandeec: “Ready for some of that post season Riley magic. Go have some fun!”

@rcatherineallen: “Lock in Austin y’all got this!!”

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base on the way to score on a two-RBI single by Drake Baldwin #30 in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@lolmatttt: “SAVE US RILEY”

@sav.sm1th: “Just limit them strikeouts bro”

@iloveronaldacunajr: “2021 Austin Riley if you can hear us”

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a single during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on September 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@jamie_alt_lane: “We all believe in you and the Atlanta Braves!”

@williamhaw: “Go Braves! I am cheering and chopping all the way to the 2026 World Series! Starting out, go beat those Phillies, you did so well against them this season!”

@disneylanddena: “Cheering soooo loud all the way from Oregon!! Go Braves! Show’m what a great team does together with great fans! We are sooo proud of you all!! We believe in you, Austin! Just do your best, smile and go get m!”

Looking At Riley

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves waits on deck during the first inning against the Houston Astros in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Riley is in the middle of his 8th season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

The 2021 World Series Champion finished the regular season batting .219 with 124 hits, 19 home runs, 72 RBIs, 64 runs and nine stolen bases in 159 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Sends Out Heartfelt Post Before Phillies Game

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