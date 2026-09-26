Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Austin Riley Change During Marlins Series

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Miami Marlins.

They are coming off a 3-0 loss on Friday.

Austin Riley (who batted 8th) finished with two strikeouts in three at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Austin Riley Change

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Braves announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “ATL Braves Lineup 09/26 1. Michael Harris II CF 2. Ronald Acuna Jr. RF 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Drake Baldwin C 5. Austin Riley 3B 6. Mike Yastrzemski LF 7. Ozzie Albies 2B 8. Dominic Smith DH 9. Ha-Seong Kim SS”

Riley has been moved up to the 5th spot in the order on Saturday.

He comes into the day batting .222 with 124 hits, 19 home runs, 72 RBIs, 64 runs and nine stolen bases in 157 games this year.

The 2021 World Series Champion is in the middle of his 8th season (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Saturday:

@mlbranks925: “Love this. Tho idk why Mike is leading off and Baldwin his cleanup. Baldwin is by far his best when he bats leadoff, although Mike is much better batting 5th or 6th than 4th.”

@Bramm4Braves22: “We aren’t really putting Ronald in RF in Miami….”

@jebmaize: “Who is batting 5th✌🏻”

@Tim_Brindle: “glad they finally gave Dubon a day”

@KalebScott33: “The amount of crying when this team scores 1 run tonight is gonna be unbearable”

@JohnBoySportz: “Let’s finish strong please and not limp into playoffs 🤞🏻🤞🏻”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves have already clinched the 2026 National League East division title.

They have gone 93-67 in 160 games.

Last season, the Braves missed the 2025 MLB playoffs.

That said, they have looked like a World Series title contender this year.