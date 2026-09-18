Atlanta Braves Announce Robert Suarez News Before Astros Series

The Atlanta Braves are slated to begin a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park in Houston at 8:10 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Before Friday’s game, Braves manager Walt Weiss announced an update on right-hander Robert Suarez, who is currently on the injured list.

Atlanta Braves’ Walt Weiss Announces Robert Suarez News Before Astros Series

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote: Robert Suarez will likely pitch for Gwinnett on Sunday. Weiss wouldn’t commit to Suarez being activated to make a couple appearances next week. In fact when asked if Suarez’s first appearance since June could come in the postseason, he said, “maybe.”

Suarez has been on the IL since June 26 with right elbow inflammation.

Looking at Robert Suarez

Suarez has a 0.56 ERA with a 0.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 innings across 31 appearances this season.

Suarez made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2022. He posted a 2.27 ERA with 61 strikeouts in his rookie year.

The right-hander had a 4.32 ERA over 27 2/3 innings in 2023. He bounced back with an All-Star season in 2024, recording a 2.77 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 35 saves over 65 innings.

Suarez had another All-Star season in 2025, recording a 2.97 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 40 saves across 69 2/3 innings.

The right-hander signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Braves over the winter.

If Suarez can pitch to the best of his abilities upon returning from the IL, he will be a major boost to the Braves’ bullpen.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Braves are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Braves won the second game of the series.

Atlanta lost six of its last 10 games.

The Braves are in first place in the NL East with an 89-64 record.

Atlanta has a four-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.