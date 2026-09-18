Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Announce Robert Suarez News Before Astros Series

  • 370 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Athletics v Atlanta Braves
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 30: Robert Suarez #75 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the eighth inning of a game against the Athletics at Truist Park on March 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are slated to begin a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park in Houston at 8:10 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Before Friday’s game, Braves manager Walt Weiss announced an update on right-hander Robert Suarez, who is currently on the injured list.

Atlanta Braves’ Walt Weiss Announces Robert Suarez News Before Astros Series

Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 13: Robert Suarez #75 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote: Robert Suarez will likely pitch for Gwinnett on Sunday. Weiss wouldn’t commit to Suarez being activated to make a couple appearances next week. In fact when asked if Suarez’s first appearance since June could come in the postseason, he said, “maybe.”

Suarez has been on the IL since June 26 with right elbow inflammation.

Looking at Robert Suarez

Atlanta Braves v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MAY 05: Robert Suarez #75 of the Atlanta Braves prepares to deliver a pitch during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

Suarez has a 0.56 ERA with a 0.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 innings across 31 appearances this season.

Suarez made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2022. He posted a 2.27 ERA with 61 strikeouts in his rookie year.

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 26: Robert Suarez #75 (left) and Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on April 26, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The right-hander had a 4.32 ERA over 27 2/3 innings in 2023. He bounced back with an All-Star season in 2024, recording a 2.77 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 35 saves over 65 innings.

Suarez had another All-Star season in 2025, recording a 2.97 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 40 saves across 69 2/3 innings.

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 18: Robert Suarez #75 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park on April 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)

The right-hander signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Braves over the winter.

If Suarez can pitch to the best of his abilities upon returning from the IL, he will be a major boost to the Braves’ bullpen.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 15: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

The Braves are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Braves won the second game of the series.

Atlanta lost six of its last 10 games.

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 15: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a two-run home run off the bat of Drake Baldwin #30 in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

The Braves are in first place in the NL East with an 89-64 record.

Atlanta has a four-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Announce Robert Suarez News Before Astros Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x