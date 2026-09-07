Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Announce Big Ronald Acuna Jr. Change During Phillies Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 6: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Braves defeated the Phillies 5-4. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves play the final game of their series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta has won two out of the first three games of their series and will now be looking to end it on a high note with another victory.

The Braves are making some notable changes to their lineup for their series finale against the Phillies. This includes with star Ronald Acuna Jr.

Atlanta Braves Announce Big Ronald Acuna Jr. Change

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 6: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Braves defeated the Phillies 5-4. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Acuna will be in a new spot in Atlanta’s batting order for their series finale against the Phillies. This is because he will be their leadoff hitter after batting second in their most recent game against Philadelphia.

This is not the only significant change for Acuna, though, as he will also be Atlanta’s DH against Philadelphia on Monday.

Here is the Braves’ full batting order for their series finale against the Phillies.

Ronald Acuna Jr. DH

Drake Baldwin C

Ozzie Albies 2B

Matt Olson 1B

Lane Thomas RF

Michael Harris II CF

Mauricio Dubon LF

Austin Riley 3B

Ha-Seong Kim SS

Acuna Is on Fire Right Now for the Braves

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 6: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on after hitting a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Braves defeated the Phillies 5-4. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Acuna moving up to Atlanta’s leadoff spot comes in the middle of him enjoying a big hot streak. The star outfielder is currently on a four-game hitting streak, where he has gone 10-for-17 over that span. He also has two doubles, three home runs, and nine RBI during his four-game hitting streak.

With this, Acuna is showing more signs of his elite form. This is undoubtedly good news for the Braves, and they will be hoping that Acuna can have another big game for them against Philadelphia from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Announce Big Ronald Acuna Jr. Change During Phillies Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x