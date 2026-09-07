Atlanta Braves Announce Big Ronald Acuna Jr. Change During Phillies Series

The Atlanta Braves play the final game of their series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta has won two out of the first three games of their series and will now be looking to end it on a high note with another victory.

The Braves are making some notable changes to their lineup for their series finale against the Phillies. This includes with star Ronald Acuna Jr.

Atlanta Braves Announce Big Ronald Acuna Jr. Change

Acuna will be in a new spot in Atlanta’s batting order for their series finale against the Phillies. This is because he will be their leadoff hitter after batting second in their most recent game against Philadelphia.

This is not the only significant change for Acuna, though, as he will also be Atlanta’s DH against Philadelphia on Monday.

Here is the Braves’ full batting order for their series finale against the Phillies.

Ronald Acuna Jr. DH

Drake Baldwin C

Ozzie Albies 2B

Matt Olson 1B

Lane Thomas RF

Michael Harris II CF

Mauricio Dubon LF

Austin Riley 3B

Ha-Seong Kim SS

Acuna Is on Fire Right Now for the Braves

Acuna moving up to Atlanta’s leadoff spot comes in the middle of him enjoying a big hot streak. The star outfielder is currently on a four-game hitting streak, where he has gone 10-for-17 over that span. He also has two doubles, three home runs, and nine RBI during his four-game hitting streak.

With this, Acuna is showing more signs of his elite form. This is undoubtedly good news for the Braves, and they will be hoping that Acuna can have another big game for them against Philadelphia from here.