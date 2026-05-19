Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision Before Marlins Game

On Tuesday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins will play the second game of their series at LoanDepot Park.

The Marlins won Tuesday’s game 12-0.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Braves 5/19 R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Dubón LF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B M. Harris II CF J. Azócar RF S. León C H. Kim SS M. Pérez SP”

Ronald Acuña Jr. last played in a game on May 2.

That said, he will be the team’s leadoff hitter (and DH) on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old is batting .252 with 32 hits, two home runs, nine RBI’s, 17 runs and seven stolen bases in 34 games this season.

The Braves had wrote (on Monday): “The #Braves today reinstated OF Ronald Acuña Jr. from the injured list and placed INF Kyle Farmer on the 10-day injured list, backdated to May 16, with a strained right forearm.”

Acuña’s Career

Acuña is in his ninth season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

The former MVP is batting .288 with 945 hits, 188 home runs, 468 RBI’s, 672 runs and 212 stolen bases in his first 851 career games.

He is also a former Rookie of The Year, three-time Silver Slugger and five-time MLB All-Star.

Jesús Cano of The Athletic wrote: “One day after Ronald Acuña Jr. was activated off the injured list, Drake Baldwin gets sideline with a strained right oblique muscle. Braves just can’t catch a break with injuries to their top players.”

Braves And Marlins Right Now

Despite Monday’s blowout loss, the Braves are still at the top of the National League East with a 32-16 record in 48 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.

Meanwhile, the Marlins are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 22-26 record in 28 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten.

The Braves and Marlins have three more games left in the series.