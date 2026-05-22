UPDATE: Atlanta Braves Make Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision During Marlins Game

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Braves are playing the Marlins (in Miami) for the finale of their four-game series.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had two hits and two RBI’s in his first three at-bats.

However, he has now been removed from the game.

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote: “Eli White has taken over in right field in the bottom of the sixth in Miami. Ronald Acuña Jr. was late taking the field in the bottom of the fifth and appeared to have something bothering his left hand.”

UPDATE: Jesús Cano of The Athletic reported the latest.

He wrote: “Good news: Acuña is day-to-day as his X-rays returned negative.”

Acuña Jr. had just recently returned from a long absence.

The five-time MLB All-Star came into the night batting .252 with 34 hits, two home runs, nine RBI’s, 21 runs and seven stolen bases in his first 36 games of the 2026 season.

He is in his ninth MLB season (all with the Braves).

The Braves wrote (via X): “OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from tonight’s game as a precaution with pain in his left thumb.”

White (who replaced Acuña Jr.) is batting .250 with 15 hits, two home runs, 10 RBI’s, eight runs and one stolen base in 27 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@ATLHeadband: “”Precaution” is good. Better safe than sorry.”

@dustitoff84: “Like I said earlier it’s cursed there”

@dahumptrain: “I love me some Ronald but man he’s so injury prone”

@m_sully23: “Always injured in Miami. The Ronald Acuna Story…”

@Ravens_Nation33: “Acuna the modern Griffey he just can’t stay healthy smh”

@JShort4Jay: “At what point do the Braves look at moving Acuna? You could get a haul.”

@peachy931: “Is acuna made of glass? Poor guy is always hurt 😞”

Braves Right Now

The Braves had lost the first game against Miami by a score of 12-0.

However, they are coming off back-to-back wins on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Right now, the Braves are 34-16 in 50 games, which has them as the top team in the National League East.

On Friday night, they will return home to host the Washington Nationals.