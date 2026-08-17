Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuna Jr. Change Before Twins Series

After back-to-back losses to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Atlanta Braves bounced back with a 5-3 win over Arizona to finish off their series. Now, Atlanta will be looking to build off that by securing a victory against the Minnesota Twins in their series opener on Monday.

The Braves are making a few changes to their lineup for their upcoming game against the Twins. Ronald Acuna Jr. is among the Braves players who will have a different role for their game against Minnesota.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Switching to DH vs. Twins

While Acuna will once again be batting second against the Twins, he will not be playing in right field again. He will instead be the Braves’ DH in their series opener against Minnesota.

Acuna will be replacing Dominic Smith as the Braves’ DH for this contest. Smith, who batted seventh against the Diamondbacks in Atlanta’s last game, will not be in the lineup against Minnesota.

Here is the Braves’ full batting order for their game against the Twins.

C Drake Baldwin

DH Ronald Acuna Jr.

1B Matt Olson

CF Michael Harris II

LF Mauricio Dubon

2B Ozzie Albies

RF Mike Yastrzemski

3B Austin Riley

SS Jim Jarvis

Acuna’s 2026 Season with the Braves So Far

Acuna has appeared in 72 games this season with the Braves, where he has recorded 13 home runs, 32 RBI, and a .244 batting average in 72 games. This is after he posted 21 home runs, 42 RBI, and a .290 batting average in 95 games during this past season for Atlanta.

Acuna has been heating up as of late, as he has five hits over his last four games. This included him hitting a double in Atlanta’s most recent game. Now, he will be looking to put together a strong performance as Atlanta’s DH against the Twins.

Looking at the Braves’ 2026 Season

The Braves are currently at the top of the NL East with a 74-50 record and have a comfortable 7.5-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies. They have won five out of their last 10 games.

It will now be interesting to see if they can pick up a win against the Twins from here.