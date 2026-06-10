Braves Get Positive Injury News on Ronald Acuna Jr. After Exiting Game

The Atlanta Braves saw star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. leave Tuesday’s game with a hamstring injury.

Acuna suffered a hamstring injury earlier this season, which led to him being placed on the IL. However, speaking to reporters after the game, Acuna gave a positive update on the injury as he doesn’t think this injury is as serious as the other one.

“This one isn’t as bad. I don’t feel any pain, I just feel a little bit tight, so let’s see what happens in the MRI tomorrow,” Acuna said.

Although the injury isn’t as bad as the one earlier this season, Acuna was frustrated by the injury.

“I’m disappointed, man,” Acuna added. “I don’t know how many injuries you need to pass.”

The injury also came in a game that Ronald got to play on the same MLB field as his younger brother, which made it even more frustrating.

“It was amazing,” Acuna said of sharing the field with his brother. “The first time we shared the field and played together. So I’m disappointed because I don’t know if I can play tomorrow and the next day.”

Acuna is hitting .251 with 7 home runs and 22 RBIs as he’s been a key part of the Braves’ success this season. Yet, the hope is that the injury isn’t serious and he won’t need an IL stint again, but that won’t be known until the MRI status is revealed.

Braves Believe Acuna’s Injury Isn’t Serious

Although Acuna had to leave the game, which isn’t good news, the Braves believe they avoided any serious injuries.

Instead, Braves manager Walt Weiss spoke postgame. There, he said they don’t expect to have to place the star outfielder on the IL.

“It doesn’t seem as bad as the last one,” Weiss said. “We’re not eyeing an IL [stint] on him right now, but day to day. He’s going to get an MRI, and then we’ll go from there. It’s certainly not as bad as the last one.”

Acuna has dealt with a plethora of injuries in his MLB career. He sustained a season-ending tear of his right ACL in 2021, and then in 2024 he tore his left ACL. Earlier this year, he suffered another hamstring injury, so he’s hopeful to avoid another IL stint.

“We saw it not too long ago,” Weiss said. “We needed him the last time. We’ve got our fingers crossed, hoping this one’s not too bad.”

Acuna is a one-time NL MVP.

Acuna Predicted to Miss All-Star Game

Although Acuna has started to heat up, the injury earlier this season likely hurt his chances of making the All-Star Game.

MLB analyst Jim Bowden of The Athletic doesn’t think Acuna will be named to the All-Star Game.

“One thing you’ll be sure to notice on my teams is that some of the best overall players in the sport, like Ronald Acuña Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., aren’t on the rosters. Maybe one or two will find a way into the game, but with Tatis struggling to hit for power, Acuña spending time on the IL and Guerrero not performing at the level of the other top AL first basemen, they are currently on the outside of my All-Star rosters looking in,” Bowden wrote.

Acuna is a five-time MLB All-Star.