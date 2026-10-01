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Atlanta Braves Announce 2 Roster Moves Amid Wild Card Series vs. Phillies

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SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are currently in the middle of a National League Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park.

The Braves won the first game of the series 5-3 on Tuesday. The Phillies won the second game 4-3 on Wednesday.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The final game of the series will take place on Thursday. The winner of Game 3 will advance to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Before Game 3 of the Wild Card Series, the Braves quietly announced two roster moves.

Atlanta Braves Quietly Announce 2 Roster Decisions During Wild Card Series vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GA – APRIL 09: Alex Anthopoulos of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges the crowd at Truist Park during the World Series Ring Ceremony on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

The Braves announced they outrighted two players to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

From MiLB.com:

Looking at RHP Ricky Vanasco

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GettyDETROIT, MI – MAY 28: Ricky Vanasco #70 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on May 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Braves designated Vanasco for assignment on Tuesday.

He posted a 15.63 ERA over 6 1/3 innings with the Braves this year.

Vanasco made his MLB debut in 2024. He made two appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers and two with the Detroit Tigers that season.

After 2024, Vanasco didn’t pitch in the majors until this season with the Braves.

Looking at RHP Elieser Hernández

Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 27: Elieser Hernandez #57 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 27, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

The Braves designated Hernández for assignment on Tuesday.

He elected free agency after being outrighted on Wednesday

Hernández posted a 2.25 ERA over 12 innings with the Braves this year.

The Braves signed Hernández to a minor-league deal over the offseason.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 20: Elieser Hernández #52 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on May 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Atlanta selected Hernández’s contract in mid-July.

Less than a week after selecting Hernández’s contract back in July, the Braves designated the right-hander for assignment.

Hernández cleared waivers and elected free agency. He re-signed with the Braves on another minor-league deal.

Shortly after re-signing Hernández, the Braves selected his contract again.

Unfortunately for Hernández, he was designated for assignment again just days later. He elected free agency and re-signed with the Braves for the second time.

Atlanta brought Hernández back to the majors on Sept. 2 before designating him for assignment two more times.

Hernández has pitched for the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Announce 2 Roster Moves Amid Wild Card Series vs. Phillies

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