Atlanta Braves Announce 2 Roster Moves Amid Wild Card Series vs. Phillies

The Atlanta Braves are currently in the middle of a National League Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park.

The Braves won the first game of the series 5-3 on Tuesday. The Phillies won the second game 4-3 on Wednesday.

The final game of the series will take place on Thursday. The winner of Game 3 will advance to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Before Game 3 of the Wild Card Series, the Braves quietly announced two roster moves.

Atlanta Braves Quietly Announce 2 Roster Decisions During Wild Card Series vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Braves announced they outrighted two players to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

From MiLB.com:

Atlanta Braves sent RHP Ricky Vanasco outright to Gwinnett Stripers.

Atlanta Braves sent RHP Elieser Hernández outright to Gwinnett Stripers.

Looking at RHP Ricky Vanasco

The Braves designated Vanasco for assignment on Tuesday.

He posted a 15.63 ERA over 6 1/3 innings with the Braves this year.

Vanasco made his MLB debut in 2024. He made two appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers and two with the Detroit Tigers that season.

After 2024, Vanasco didn’t pitch in the majors until this season with the Braves.

Looking at RHP Elieser Hernández

The Braves designated Hernández for assignment on Tuesday.

He elected free agency after being outrighted on Wednesday

Hernández posted a 2.25 ERA over 12 innings with the Braves this year.

The Braves signed Hernández to a minor-league deal over the offseason.

Atlanta selected Hernández’s contract in mid-July.

Less than a week after selecting Hernández’s contract back in July, the Braves designated the right-hander for assignment.

Hernández cleared waivers and elected free agency. He re-signed with the Braves on another minor-league deal.

Shortly after re-signing Hernández, the Braves selected his contract again.

Unfortunately for Hernández, he was designated for assignment again just days later. He elected free agency and re-signed with the Braves for the second time.

Atlanta brought Hernández back to the majors on Sept. 2 before designating him for assignment two more times.

Hernández has pitched for the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers.