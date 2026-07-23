Atlanta Braves Announce Sean Murphy News Before Orioles Series

On Thursday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves concluded their series with the San Diego Padres at Truist Park.

They won by a score of 6-5 (and took three out of four in the series).

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote: “Braves beat the Padres 6-5. Sale 11 Ks in 6 IP. Braves hit four homers for 22nd series win (ties the ’25 total). Iglesias 21st save. Braves now 51-1 when leading after eight. 60-42.”

Atlanta Braves Announce Sean Murphy News

After the game, the Braves also announced an update on Sean Murphy.

The former All-Star has been out since May with an injury.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game: “#Braves C Sean Murphy will join Triple-A Gwinnett to begin a rehab assignment tomorrow. I asked about him yesterday but was told the timetable still wasn’t clear. Today it is. It’s been 2 months and 2 weeks since he was placed on the IL with the fractured finger.”

Murphy has appeared in just four games this season.

He is in the middle of his 8th season in the MLB (and fourth with the Braves).

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@CorpLegalCoach: “Wonder what kind of trade value we can get for him and Mr. Kim?”

@DMac_thesecond: “We gotta just carry 3 catchers when he comes back though right? He’s too high risk to cut Joey Bart loose isn’t he?”

@edkarshna: “Sure hope he gets back soon.👍”

@wally_lundy: “Murphy won’t help the @Braves.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are currently at the top of the National League East with a 60-42 record in 102 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 32-20 in 52 games at home).

Following the Padres, the Braves are now headed on the road to visit the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

On the road, they have gone 28-22 in 50 games away from Truist Park.