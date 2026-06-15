Atlanta Braves Sign 17-Year MLB Player Before Giants Series

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves will get the day off following a series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are coming off an 8-1 loss on Saturday.

Atlanta Braves Sign 17-Year MLB Player

Earlier this week, the Braves designated Carlos Carrasco for assignment.

The Braves wrote (via X) on June 12: “The #Braves today returned RHP Hurston Waldrep from his rehabilitation assignment, reinstated him from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta also released C Maverick Handley from the roster and outrighted RHP Carlos Carrasco to the Stripers. RHP Jhancarlos Lara was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals.”

He has now been re-signed on a Minor League deal.

MLB.com wrote (on June 14): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent RHP Carlos Carrasco to a minor league contract.”

Carrasco will head to Triple-A (for now).

MLB.com added: “RHP Carlos Carrasco assigned to Gwinnett Stripers.”

Carrasco has had this exact type of thing happen several times this season.

The Braves continue to be able to retain him.

Right now, he is 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA in five games.

Carrasco’s MLB Career

Carrasco (39) is in his 17th MLB season.

He has also spent time with the Cleveland Guardians, New York Mets and New York Yankees.

Over 340 career games, Carrasco has gone 112-105 with a 4.22 ERA.

Matt Chrietzberg wrote: “I imagine that Anthony Molina will be optioned back to Gwinnett on Monday (which will be his third time this season) and Carlos Carrasco will be added back to the Braves roster on Tuesday.”

Braves Right Now

While the Braves have lost four out of their last five games, they are still at the top of the National Legue East.

They are 46-25 in 71 games (and 22-11 in 33 games at home).

Following three games with the Giants, the Braves will host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.