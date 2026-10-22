Atlanta Braves Quietly Announce Signings of 2 Players Before World Series

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 06: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from the dugout prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The 2026 World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday. Games 1 and 2 will be at American Family Field in Milwaukee before the series moves to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Before the Fall Classic, the Atlanta Braves quietly announced the signings of two players to minor-league contracts.
Atlanta Braves Quietly Sign 2 Players Before World Series
“Atlanta Braves signed free agent RHP Francis Cuevas to a minor league contract.”
“Atlanta Braves signed free agent OF Euris Polanco to a minor league contract.”
Looking at Francis Cuevas
Cuevas was born on Feb. 24, 2009.
He is from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Cuevas throws and bats right-handed.
He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 197 pounds.
Looking at Euris Polanco
Polanco was born on July 27, 2009.
He is from Tucacas, Venezuela.
Polanco throws and bats right-handed.
He is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Looking at the Atlanta Braves
The Braves won the National League East with a 94-68 record.
They had a six-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.
The Braves beat the Phillies in the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park, winning two of three games.
After beating the Phillies, the Braves were eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. The Dodgers won three of four games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Atlanta Braves Quietly Announce Signings of 2 Players Before World Series