Atlanta Braves Quietly Announce Signings of 2 Players Before World Series

The 2026 World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday. Games 1 and 2 will be at American Family Field in Milwaukee before the series moves to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Before the Fall Classic, the Atlanta Braves quietly announced the signings of two players to minor-league contracts.

Atlanta Braves Quietly Sign 2 Players Before World Series

The Braves signed right-hander Francis Cuevas and outfielder Euris Polanco, according to MilB.com’s transactions log.

“Atlanta Braves signed free agent RHP Francis Cuevas to a minor league contract.”

“Atlanta Braves signed free agent OF Euris Polanco to a minor league contract.”

Looking at Francis Cuevas

Cuevas was born on Feb. 24, 2009.

He is from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Cuevas throws and bats right-handed.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 197 pounds.

Looking at Euris Polanco

Polanco was born on July 27, 2009.

He is from Tucacas, Venezuela.

Polanco throws and bats right-handed.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Looking at the Atlanta Braves

The Braves won the National League East with a 94-68 record.

They had a six-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves beat the Phillies in the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park, winning two of three games.

After beating the Phillies, the Braves were eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. The Dodgers won three of four games.