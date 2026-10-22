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Atlanta Braves Quietly Announce Signings of 2 Players Before World Series

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National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 06: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from the dugout prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2026 World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday. Games 1 and 2 will be at American Family Field in Milwaukee before the series moves to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Before the Fall Classic, the Atlanta Braves quietly announced the signings of two players to minor-league contracts.

Atlanta Braves Quietly Sign 2 Players Before World Series

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 07: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves makes a pitching change against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Braves signed right-hander Francis Cuevas and outfielder Euris Polanco, according to MilB.com’s transactions log.

“Atlanta Braves signed free agent RHP Francis Cuevas to a minor league contract.”

“Atlanta Braves signed free agent OF Euris Polanco to a minor league contract.”

Looking at Francis Cuevas

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Mauricio Dubón #14 of the Atlanta Braves hat and gloves are seen in the dugout during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Cuevas was born on Feb. 24, 2009.

He is from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 13: Gloves and hats of the Atlanta Braves sit on the steps of the dugout against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Cuevas throws and bats right-handed.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 197 pounds.

Looking at Euris Polanco

Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 11: Atlanta Braves’ game hats are seen with September 11, 2001 commemorative patches during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Polanco was born on July 27, 2009.

He is from Tucacas, Venezuela.

Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – MAY 31: An Atlanta Braves player’s hat and glove in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 31, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Polanco throws and bats right-handed.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Looking at the Atlanta Braves

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 07: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves reacts to a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Braves won the National League East with a 94-68 record.

They had a six-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 07: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a strike out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Braves beat the Phillies in the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park, winning two of three games.

After beating the Phillies, the Braves were eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. The Dodgers won three of four games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Quietly Announce Signings of 2 Players Before World Series

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