Atlanta Braves Quickly Sign 7-Year MLB Player After Release

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves are playing the final game of their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park.

They are looking to go for the sweep after winning each of the first two games.

Braves Sign 7-Year Player After Release

Earlier this week, the Braves announced the news that they had designated Elieser Hernández for assignment.

The Braves wrote (via X) on September 9: “The #Braves today selected LHP Bailey Falter to the major league roster and designated RHP Elieser Hernández for assignment. The club also returned RHP Reynaldo López from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and placed RHP Bryce Elder on the 15-day injured list, backdated to September 6, due to surgery on his right knee.”

Hernández then elected free agency on Friday.

MLB.com wrote (on September 11): “RHP Elieser Hernández elected free agency.”

It’s now been announced that Hernández has now signed a new deal with the Braves (on Sunday).

MLB.com wrote (on September 13): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent RHP Elieser Hernández to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on September 13): “RHP Elieser Hernández assigned to Gwinnett Stripers.”

Looking At Hernández

Hernández is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers over seven total seasons at the MLB level.

The 31-year-old has been good this year, going 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA in four games.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with an 88-61 record in 149 games.

Following the Phillies, they will head on the road for a series with the Chicago Cubs that starts on Monday night at Wrigley Field.