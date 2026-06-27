Braves Sign 17-Year Veteran Pitcher During Giants Series

The Atlanta Braves have made a move to add more pitching depth to the organization.

Atlanta signed veteran pitcher Carlos Carrasco to a minor-league deal, and he was assigned to the Gwinnett Stripers in Triple-A on Saturday, according to the MLB transactions page. The signing comes just hours before the Braves play the San Francisco Giants in the second game of their three-game series.

The Braves DFA’d Carrasco back on June 24, and he elected free agency on June 26. But, just a day after electing free agency, Carrasco re-signed with Atlanta on a minor-league deal. He should get another chance in the MLB soon.

Atlanta has DFA’d Carrasco five times this season, and he elected free agency all five times before re-signing back with the Braves a day or so later.

With the Braves this season, Carrasco is 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA in 7 games over 14.2 innings. The veteran is in his 17th MLB season after he made his debut in 2009 with Cleveland.

Carrasco was the AL Comeback Player of the Year in 2019 and was the AL wins leader in 2017.

Braves Had Kind Words for Carrasco

Although Atlanta had to DFA Carrasco numerous times this season, he’s quickly re-signed with the team.

Carrasco usually gets DFA’d after he pitches to give Atlanta some fresh arms. With that, Braves manager Walt Weiss had some kind words for the veteran.

“Cookie’s unbelievable. We love having him here… He hasn’t had many opportunities, but when he has, he’s done a really good job for us… You will not meet a better person than Cookie Carrasco… He’s as good as it gets,” Weiss said.

Carrasco was once a front-of-the-rotation starter, but at age 39, he’s shifted into a bullpen role and has done it effectively.

The veteran has also pitched in 6 minor league games in Triple-A this season in Atlanta’s organization. But, he’s usually been selected to the Braves roster shortly after re-signing and will pitch a few innings before being DFA’d.

Although it isn’t the steadiest gig for the veteran pitcher, it’s clear that Carrasco and the Braves have an understanding of his role. And, no other MLB team is claiming him off waivers, so he continues to re-sign with the Braves.

Atlanta Figuring Out Rotation

The Braves, meanwhile, are trying to figure out their rotation ahead of the August 3 MLB trade deadline.

Reynaldo López received another chance to start on Friday, while Hurston Waldrep pitched well out of the bullpen, as he’s looking for a rotation spot. Despite both pitching well, the Braves aren’t sure how they will handle their rotation.

“I’m still not sure what we’re going to do moving forward with these guys, Lopez and Waldrep,” Weiss said. “We’ll get together on those things. But I thought the guys threw the ball well.”

For now, Atlanta is keeping their options open as the Braves continue to have success and be one of the best teams in baseball. Atlanta is 49-31 and four games up on the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the NL East.